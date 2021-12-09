‘If we didn’t think we could win we would not travel’ – Van Graan confident in disrupted Munster

We’re not sure if Johann van Graan’s immersion into Irish sporting culture has gone as far as Steve Staunton but, on a bizarre day in the strangest few weeks of the South African’s eventful time in charge of Munster, he paraphrased the former Ireland manager’s ‘I’m the gaffer’ line from all those years ago.

It’s Champions Cup week, but the head coach is isolating in a hotel room while academy chief Ian Costello marshals a gang of senior internationals and academy kids for a tilt at writing the latest chapter in the province’s European history on Sunday.

“I remain the coach, I’ll pick the team,” he said before describing Costello, who co-fronted the media briefing yesterday, as “our man on the ground”.

There was plenty of opacity as Munster sought to protect private health details, but what was clear and unequivocal was that, despite the prospect of a few players making it out of quarantine in time to lend a hand, there will be players making their senior debut in Coventry on Sunday.

Captain Peter O’Mahony’s message to the young guns was to “enjoy it and ask questions”, while Costello and Van Graan both looked for the positives in the experience.

A fresh bout of cases among the 34 members of the travelling party who returned from South Africa last week means not everyone will be out of quarantine in time and Van Graan couldn’t even confirm if he and his senior coaches will make the plane.

So, the group being managed by Costello at the High Performance Centre in the University of Limierick will provide the bulk of the squad.

Van Graan name-checked out-half Tony Butler, prop James French and back-row Daniel Okeke as three who had shone in training.

Inexperienced they may be, but the coach believes they can get a result.

“Since I’ve been the coach, since Munster started many years ago, no Munster team have gone onto the pitch if they don’t think they can win the game. So if we didn’t think we could win this game we wouldn’t send a team over,” he said.

“This is Europe, there’s four rounds of it and we don’t have any expectation in terms of we are going there to win.

“Will it be a massive challenge? Yes. Who knows what the result of the rugby game might be.

“The only thing that I can guarantee is that the 23 guys selected will give it their all in the Munster jersey and I think whatever result is achieved at around five o’clock on Sunday I believe that everybody will respect us for the fact that we turned up for this game, we backed our staff, we backed our players, and I think that’s what rugby is about.”

Scarlets handed Bristol Bears a walk-over in similar circumstances, but Munster never considered doing the same.

While Van Graan dialled in to yesterday’s media call from his hotel, Costello spoke from the training base where he finds himself in the unusual position of taking charge against the club he left at the end of last season to return home and take over Munster’s Academy.

He says he’s been leaning on O’Mahony and the senior players.

“The first thing we did is we met the senior players that were here and we just spoke about there being 10/12 coaches in the environment and they’ve been excellent,” he said.

“They’ve paired off with one or two players, whether it’s clarity or detail on your game.

“Whether it’s just getting to know them, and we’ve had a big emphasis and a big focus on connecting because at the end of the day any game you’re going into and your backs are to the wall at any point in a game, you need to know the guy beside you, so they’ve been excellent in creating that type of environment.

“Guys have really stepped up.

“The real test is always going to be on the pitch but from what we can see in training a lot of guys that are having good seasons have really stepped up in the last couple of weeks and they will get an opportunity on Sunday.

“We’re very much trying to keep them level, keep them calm and focused on the process.

“Emotion will look after itself.

“We definitely want these guys to feel confident that when they go out we’ve got a really good squad and (we’re) confident that we can have a really good performance.”

Ultimately, their goals are aligned and both men believe Munster can keep their European dreams alive in Coventry and give a lift to the contingent of players and staff watching on from afar.

“We don’t forget about the rest of our squad that are sitting in their rooms right now,” Van Graan said.

“Yes, it’s about the young guys, the excitement of the weekend, but I can’t stress enough it’s about the whole group of people who we’ve got to make sure we keep everybody connected because there’s a whole host of very good players that can’t play on the weekend.”