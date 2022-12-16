Iain Henderson back for Ulster as Belfast venue deadline approaches

Iain Henderson returns to captain beleaguered Ulster as they seek to rebuild their shattered Champions Cup challenge against La Rochelle – even though they don’t yet know where they will play it.

Ulster are in a race against time to ensure their Ravenhill surface can be suitably thawed in time for tomorrow evening’s kick-off, with Dublin’s RDS on stand-by.

“We’re cracking on with doing everything possible to get this game played here,” CEO John Petrie tweeted this morning. “We’ll know where we’re at during the course of the afternoon. It’s improving, but it’s slow. Please bear with us.”

A final decision must be made this afternoon.

As well as Henderson, Ulster are boosted by the return of John Cooney, also from a head knock, and the prospect of a European bow for prop Rory Sutherland after he got crocked playing for Scotland.

Henderson is joined in the back row by World Cup-winning Springbok, Duane Vermeulen, and Irish international, Nick Timoney, who was one of three Ulster men to contribute to the winning score line the last time this French opposition were in town.

Hooker Tom Stewart is set to make his first European start with Rob Herring benched.

Alan O’Connor retains his position from last week as lock, while Sam Carter comes in to join him in the second row.

“We’ve got to be smart, have the right mindset, and work harder than them,” says coach Dan McFarland.

“It’s important that you don’t let the juggernaut get up and running.

“There is no doubt that we will go at it hard. The level of competition in the Champions Cup is such that everyone raises their game.”

Ronan O’Gara’s defending champions include ex-Ireland and Connacht lock Ultan Dillane on their bench as they seek a second successive win to all but book their knock-out slot.

Ulster lost 39-0 to Sale Sharks in Round 1 – while La Rochelle got a 46-12 victory at home against Northampton Saints.

Ulster - Mike Lowry; Ethan McIlroy, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (Captain), Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, David McCann, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham.

La Rochelle - Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Pierre Boudehent; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio, Romain Sazy, Will Skelton, Remi Bourdeau, Yoan Tanga, Grégory Alldritt (c).



Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes, Thierry Paiva, Joel Sclavi, Ultan Dillane, Paul Boudehent, Thomas Berjon, Levani Botia, Raymond Rhule.

Referee – Luke Pearce (England)

Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30pm, BT Sport