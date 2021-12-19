I will take some convincing Johann van Graan’s priority will be his current job when his mind is already in Bath

I suppose a sense of calm after the storm of weekend one for Irish involvement in this Omicron-underpinned Champions Cup was inevitable.

To be fair, four wins from four in round one followed by two from three in round two represents a pretty decent return, and yet a sense of colourful pyrotechnics being followed by grey bangers prevailed, at least in the Kingspan on Friday evening and again in Limerick 24 hours later on.

By contrast, and for the second week running, Connacht under Andy Friend emptied themselves of everything they had to give at Welford Road yesterday.

Sometimes sport can be cruel and rugby is no exception.

As former England lock Martin Bayfield observed mid-match, “Connacht have come to play”.

Had they come away with the win, few, if any, at the home of Leicester Tigers would have complained as the Westerners trumped the possession and territory stats with constructive ambition.

For Pat Lam back in the PRO12-winning era, read Friend and this coaching team now.

Outmuscled

Eventually, they were outmuscled by the only squad boasting a 100pc record in domestic and European fare as the English Premiership leaders introduced their own version of the ‘bomb squad’ and allied to Finlay Bealham’s yellow card, the outcome effectively turned from there.

It was cruel and brutal, as scrum dominance, with 14 points registered in Bealham’s absence, saw the Tigers take control.

In the end, it took a brilliant drop goal with the final kick from skipper Jack Carty to salvage a point.

It was nowhere near a reflection of all that had gone before, but at least they came away with something. To have left pointless would have been a travesty.

What we witnessed with every player contributing, was another total Connacht performance. And by that, I mean on either side of the ball.

Yet, they ended up the only one of our competing three to suffer defeat. Just how cruel and twisted is that?

To be fair, Ulster and Munster just about deserved their wins, but with each less than impressive in achieving that end.

And in the process, Andy Farrell is being given much food for thought.

With the unfortunate Joey Carbery sidelined again, Carty is by a distance the in-form out-half playing regularly. There are no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ here.

Indeed, if pressed, I would suggest Ben Healy next only to Carty in the current pecking order assuming Johnny Sexton will be fit and firing on all cylinders come the Six Nations.

And at a time when our back-row resources are beyond top-heavy, we are seeing the development of yet another in Cian Prendergast as, for the second week running, he delivered an all-embracing performance on the European stage.

I feel some sympathy for Farrell, Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty in having to pick a six, seven and eight come Six Nations time.

Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Bundee Aki, John Porch and Kieran Marmion were mighty impressive too, while north of the border, James Hume and Michael Lowry continue to grow in stature.

And while Ulster and Munster failed to deliver impressive displays back-to-back, it was the latter who, for many reasons, again depressed.

A full Thomond house in situ – something we may not see again for quite a while – and yet they were almost mute from first minute to last.

How can the same squad, albeit with a vastly different starting line-up from Coventry, be so lacking in energy?

Is it too much to expect Munster to set the tempo against French opposition who on their own pre-match admission didn’t want to be there? Where is the ambition so transparent in the Connacht modus operandi, irrespective of the outcome?

I accept that the rule of law must prevail and the contract between province and coach must be observed, however ludicrous the six-month release clause might seem to those of us on the outside looking in.

Irrespective of whether it is Johann van Graan or whoever, it is nigh on impossible for players to have the same respect for a coach/manager, who they in the dressing-room and the world at large know wants to leave.

I will take some convincing that Van Graan’s priority, from now until he leaves, will be his current job when his mind is already in Bath, given that he has decided to leave what is, for me, the greatest job in professional club rugby.

And to rub salt into that particular wound, he is going to the English club at the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership – a club still to win a game. What does that say about the one he is leaving?

I hate the widely recognised Springbok playing strategy and the grip it now has on the Munster game at the professional level and I’ll not pretend otherwise.

Who gave it this control? While there must always be room for overseas input, give me Mikey Prendergast, and in time, hopefully, the added involvement of the likes of Paul O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara and maybe Keith Wood in some capacity too, ahead of any other from the runaway South African train that is currently ruling Munster rugby.