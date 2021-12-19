| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I will take some convincing Johann van Graan’s priority will be his current job when his mind is already in Bath

Tony Ward

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tony Ward Email

I suppose a sense of calm after the storm of weekend one for Irish involvement in this Omicron-underpinned Champions Cup was inevitable.

To be fair, four wins from four in round one followed by two from three in round two represents a pretty decent return, and yet a sense of colourful pyrotechnics being followed by grey bangers prevailed, at least in the Kingspan on Friday evening and again in Limerick 24 hours later on.

More On Munster Rugby

Most Watched

Privacy