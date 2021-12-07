‘I was one of the lucky ones’ – Tadhg Beirne says he ‘dodged a bullet’ after missing Munster’s South Africa trip

Tadhg Beirne is set to feature for Munster against Wasps in the Champions Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Tadhg Beirne has admitted that he and his fellow internationals, who were due to fly to South Africa to link up with the Munster squad, 'dodged a bullet'.

Beirne is one of a cohort of senior players preparing for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps, while the majority of the squad and coaching staff undertake their self-isolation period.

Meanwhile, 14 members of the travelling party, who made the trip to South Africa, remain stuck in quarantine in Cape Town.

Beirne said the mental state of his team-mates was at the forefront of everyone in the province's minds, as they hope to get the all-clear to fly home before Christmas.

“I think, as Munster had said, there are a few lads who managed to get home and then there's a few loads over in SA,” Beirne told The Rugby Pod.

“I was one of the lucky ones who didn't end up flying out. We were due to fly out on the Saturday and obviously it all unfolded on the Friday, so we dodged a bullet really.

“We all feel for those boys. It's tough times for a lot of them, stuck in their rooms, especially for those with families, but they'll get through it hopefully and they'll be back soon.

“A couple of the lads over in SA, I think they are able to do a bit of training and then a few of the lads here have got stuff to their homes, so they are able to do a bit of training as well.

“I don't think anyone is too ill, which is the main thing. Hopefully they will be out sooner rather than later.”

Asked if he was frustrated by the situation that has unfolded, Beirne was sympathetic towards the plight of those who were unable to fly home with the 34 others.

“It's probably not really my place to talk about it because I'm not in any of those situations, I'm lucky enough to be at home with my family,” the Ireland lock added.

“I don't have to deal with being stuck in a hotel room in a different country, not knowing if you're going to get home or not for Christmas.

“I'm sure that will be playing on the players' minds a lot and I can imagine mentally more than anything, that's what's going to be difficult in this situation.

“You put the league (United Rugby Championship) and Europe (Champions Cup) to one side and kinda think about the player welfare more than anything. I think that's all we are concerned about, more than anything."