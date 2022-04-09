'I was okay with it to be honest' - Connacht coach Andy Friend backs controversial high tackle call for Leinster

CONNACHT coach Andy Friend said referee Karl Dickson was correct in his decision to issue a yellow card to Jamison Gibson-Park for a high tackle on Kieran Marmion in their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 first-leg defeat to Leinster.

The English official took his time reviewing the footage before deciding that the Ireland scrum-half did not use force when he connected with his opposite number's head with his shoulder.

Friend said the call was the right one, but he expressed some frustration at the inconsistency in refereeing around contact to the head after Tom Daly was sent off in the last meeting between the sides two weeks ago in the United Rugby Championship.

The Gibson-Park decision came at a critical juncture of the game and Connacht used his 10 minutes off the pitch to narrow the margin in an epic contest that ended with Leinster taking a five-point advantage into the second-leg at the Aviva Stadium next Friday.

"I thought it was a yellow. I think there's so much conjecture around these things at the moment. To me, there was one angle that made it look not good, there was two other angles where you thought there was not much more he can do," Friend said.

"Now, he definitely hit shoulder on face but I reckon we've got to be careful there's a game. I didn't think there was any intent.

"I didn't think there was any intent in Tom Daly's tackle a few weeks ago (against Leinster). There was different circumstances. This one had a second defender in there so you can understand a player, Kieran, falling.

"I was OK with it, to be honest, but you just don't know at this stage whether it's going to be play on, yellow card, red card. I thought the right decision was made."

Although he was proud of his side's efforts, Friend was disappointed to leave The Sportsground in defeat.

"We are in it but we didn't come here to lose tonight, we came to win. We had a few chances and we missed them, unfortunately," the Australian said.

"We are five points behind now but we can take a lot out of that game. That's really important to stress that. There was some really good bits in it. There were bits we still need to get better in but we know what we need to do to fix that.

"We've got seven days to turn that around and head up to the Aviva and hopefully be better again.

"One thing to be really pleased with is that in attack and defence we saw some of our best moments this year against what is a very good rugby side. If any of our players were in doubt of the systems we've put in place, that is now dispelled.

"It's about everyone sticking to system and doing that. We did it tonight for large chunks and I thought we were very good."