‘I want to pay back the trust Ronan O’Gara put in me’ – Sean Dougall’s mission from Munster to France

Former Munster back-row is grateful to his ex-team-mate for adding him to La Rochelle staff

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara, assistant strength & conditioning coach Sean Dougall and coach Donnacha Ryan. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho© ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cian Tracey

When most players retire from professional sport, they enter a period of limbo, whereby they attempt to figure out how best to fill a sizeable void.