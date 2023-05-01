‘I took a moment to appreciate the La Rochelle public’ – Ronan O’Gara has a new ‘Red Army’ as Leinster await

Ronan O'Gara, Head Coach of Stade Rochelais, celebrates after the team's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final between Stade Rochelais and Exeter Chiefs at Stade Matmut Atlantique on April 30, 2023 in Bordeaux, France. — © Getty Images

Leinster are plotting home rule in their bid to claim a first league and European double since 2018, but a familiar foe awaits them, with Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle plotting their own double date with destiny, seeking to sweep all before them and, in the process, deny Leo Cullen’s men as they did last year in Marseille.

O’Gara has already likened the supporters to Munster’s ‘Red Army’ who twice followed him to the winner's podium when he was a player. He will seek to match that haul as a coach by claiming a second successive victory.

However, as they chase titles on two fronts, he was unwilling to cast his eyes towards the mouth-watering Dublin final, content to merely wallow in the glow of another scintillating semi-final win.

"I was with the ‘Red Army’ when I was a player, in stadiums like Twickenham with 80,000 people, but what happened today was bigger than rugby!” he declared after Sunday’s 47-28 win against Exeter in a sold-out Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux.

“It was enormously powerful for the club, for the city. The supporters are exceptional. They have saved their money this week to be here. It is very important for the players.

"To see such a connection between the public and my players, I really like it. It's something special, it's not 'normal' at all.

“I took a moment to appreciate the La Rochelle public, to savour where we were.

“I was lucky for 16 years, as a player, to be followed by the ‘Red Army’.

“I like when you have a city behind you, which has the same vision, the same beliefs.

“If someone had told me ten years ago that I would be here with such a crazy audience… You must love that, it's super cool.

“I have no interest in talking about the final. Tonight we will drink a few beers together. We will, I hope, sing. It is for days like this that you live rugby.

“In rugby, a month is already a long time for me. We really stick to the things we can control.

"We have an opportunity in three weeks to do something that few teams have done.

“But first, I have to prepare a group for Toulon to try to win the Brennus shield. It is to live days like today that we are in rugby.

“There are things to correct, but I like the desire and the strategy a lot.

“We prepared for Exeter with great precision. We were able to be ruthless.

“We were powerful, smart with the kicking game, brutal on the ball carries and in the scrum.

“When you mix it all up, they're great weapons. With a squad that few nations in the world have, it's interesting for me as a coach.

“After a complicated start to the match, the players found their rhythm. Of course, I am disappointed with the tries given to Exeter in the second half. But if I don't complain, it's not me.

For his part, captain Gregory Alldritt reckons that a repeat for O’Gara’s side may be an impossible task, but a challenge they will relish nonetheless.

“These are the kind of matches we want,” said the French international star.

“Winning there (in Dublin) is something we didn't do. We love big challenges.

“The team does not go there saying that it has nothing to lose. It goes there to surpass itself collectively and individually. We want to finish this competition without regret. The best way is to lift the cup in Dublin. It pushes us to get this second star.

“We play rugby to experience these moments. We must not slow down even if we will have the final in the back of our minds. The group is growing. Being qualified is not enough for us. We are very ambitious.

“We don't look behind us. The team wanted to qualify for this final and in the Top 14. We are lucky to have 40 to 50 players involved and we can see, from their pride today, that their commitment is sincere. Everyone will benefit.

“We are very happy with the victory, but we are far from having the perfect match. It's great in a way, there's no point in making the perfect game. There are still a lot of things to work on.

“We will have to take on the impossible, but we love it. We cannot wait to be there.”

The club’s passionate supporters ensured a sell-out in Bordeaux and they are likely to freight thousands to Dublin for this month’s final.

“It was incredible,” Alldritt added.

“We were talking about it in the locker room. I have never known that. There had been celebrations last year, but it was not the same. It was not in a stadium.

“You can't imagine the strength it gives us. I hope there will be a maximum of Rochelais in Dublin even if I know that it will be more delicate.”

CHAMPIONS CUP STATS

Top performers - semi-finals

Points 16 Ross Byrne (Leinster Rugby)

Metres 105 Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain)

Carries 19 Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain)

Defenders beaten 8 UJ Seuteni (Stade Rochelais)

Offloads 8 Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)

Tackles 22 Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

Semi-final notes

• Stade Rochelais have reached the Heineken Champions Cup final for the third season in a row, and having qualified for the 2019 Challenge Cup decider, the club’s appearance at the Aviva Stadium on 20 May will be their fourth EPCR final in five years.

• Leinster Rugby will be appearing in a seventh Heineken Champions Cup final and will be looking to equal Stade Toulousain’s record of five titles.

• The combined attendance total for the two semi-finals of just over 88,000 is the highest since 2017.

• Stade Rochelais’ total of 47 points and seven tries in the win against Exeter Chiefs in Bordeaux is a new record for a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final eclipsing Saracens’ 46 points and six tries against ASM Clermont Auvergne in 2014.

• If Cian Healy is selected in Leinster’s match day 23 for the final on 20 May, and if the Irish province are victorious, he will become the first player in history to win the tournament five times.

• The top three carriers in the semi-finals were all Stade Toulousain players: Thomas Ramos (19), Jack Willis (16), and Antoine Dupont (16). Ramos made more metres than any other player (105), Willis made the second-most contact metres (18), and Dupont made the most offloads of the weekend (eight).

• UJ Seuteni (Stade Rochelais) beat a round-high eight defenders against the Exeter Chiefs. He also made a clean break and scored a try.

• Both Antoine Hastoy and Pierre Bourgarit (both Stade Rochelais) made two clean breaks in the win against the Chiefs - only Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster Rugby) made as many in this stage of the competition. Hastoy also won two turnovers.

• The four highest tackle counts of the round were achieved by Leinster players: Josh van der Flier (22), Clean Doris (16), James Ryan (15), and Jack Conan (13). Van der Flier missed four while Doris missed none.

• Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby) made a total of 11 kicks in play at the weekend - more than any other player. He also made the most kicking metres (350).