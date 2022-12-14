‘I think he'll be a big player for us’ – Denis Leamy backs Malakai Fekitoa to rediscover form at Munster

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has backed Malakai Fekitoa to rediscover his best form and be a key player for his side going forward.

World Cup winner Fekitoa has endured a tricky start to his Munster career, and was left out of the match-day squad for last weekend's opening Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse.

Munster's big-money signing has already spoken publicly about the challenges around settling into his new life in Limerick, but Leamy believes Fekitoa can still have a big role to play, as he looks to fight for his place in the team.

“Mala is doing very well,” Leamy said.

“We see him on a day-in and day-out basis, we're constantly talking to Mala in terms of how he gets across what the coaches want.

“We have a lot of players who are playing very well, so selection is becoming very hot. There's loads of debate around our different options.

“Mala is doing very well, and I think he'll be a big player for us going forward, no doubt.”

Leamy also praised Jack Crowley's cameo at inside centre during the Toulouse loss, as the recently capped Ireland international added to Fekitoa’s competition for places in the '12 jersey.

“I thought Jack did really well,” Leamy said.

“He's obviously a very talented lad, he has loads of ability and gives us a lot in a 12 jersey. It's great to have backs, especially, that can play in different positions. It's probably the way the game is going, you must have the ability to play across the backline, and Jack can do that at 12 or 10 of 15.

“In phase play he can play out the back, and bring players into the game with his little subtle skills, and he also has the ability to line-break. He's a player that has an awful lot of talent, and he'll improve as well as he progresses through his career.”

Ahead of Sunday's crunch trip to Northampton, Leamy warned that a tough challenge lies ahead for Munster, who are bidding to keep their European hopes alive by coming away from Franklin’s Gardens with what would be a precious win.

“We have to be very measured in what we do. It's a battle of the gain-line really in terms of who is going to win it, pure and simple,” the former Ireland back-row added.

“We have to be very good in our contacts, obviously we have to set ourselves up to be good in the tackle, to be good in our two-man shots, to apply pressure around the breakdown in a constructive manner, not to give away penalties.

“The last thing we want to do is dive into rucks and expose ourselves in terms of our defensive chain, or else give away penalties which allows access deep into the 22 and allows that mauling game to come into play.

“So we have to be very measured, we have to be aggressive. Our line-speed, our connections, they've got (Alex) Mitchell at 9 who will test us around the rucks. So in terms of our pillar and our next defender out from that, we've to be very calculated and disciplined in our roles.”