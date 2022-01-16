| 2.7°C Dublin

I love what I see from Leinster but this was two fingers to EPCR from Montpellier

Tony Ward

EXPERT VIEW

James Hume in action for Ulster during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Northampton at Franklin's Gardens. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

James Hume in action for Ulster during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Northampton at Franklin's Gardens. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster won at a canter in wiping disrespectful Montpellier out of sight at the RDS. Any side that fields a deliberately weakened selection should face an immediate sanction and for me that would mean a ban when they next qualify from within their own domestic league for the Champions Challenge Cup. This was nothing short of two fingers to EPCR.

Despite five weeks without a competitive match, and clear and obvious ring-rust, there was much to admire about this Leinster performance. Not least in that regard, the manner in which backs and forwards are freely inter-changing in broken play. Clearly Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and the rest have been using the enforced break since before Christmas constructively.

