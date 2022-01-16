I love what I see from Leinster but this was two fingers to EPCR from Montpellier

Leinster won at a canter in wiping disrespectful Montpellier out of sight at the RDS. Any side that fields a deliberately weakened selection should face an immediate sanction and for me that would mean a ban when they next qualify from within their own domestic league for the Champions Challenge Cup. This was nothing short of two fingers to EPCR.

Despite five weeks without a competitive match, and clear and obvious ring-rust, there was much to admire about this Leinster performance. Not least in that regard, the manner in which backs and forwards are freely inter-changing in broken play. Clearly Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and the rest have been using the enforced break since before Christmas constructively.

It is most reassuring to witness forwards like Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan so increasingly comfortable on the ball. Van der Flier was without doubt the game’s ‘star player’ and his graph is very much on the rise. It is difficult to look beyond this trio starting again for Ireland shortly but, to be fair, the Munster back-row is also in that frame with Peter O’Mahony, in particular, back to his very effective best.

But the performance of the weekend from an Irish perspective was saved for Franklin’s Gardens, where Ulster again took their self-expectation (following the Munster debacle) to new heights.

They were brilliant in almost every aspect but from an Irish perspective, the case for the inclusion of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Mike Lowry in the upcoming Six Nations squad is compelling.

What Hume and Lowry have in particular is that natural ability to sidestep. It is intuitive and cannot be recreated in training for big-match purposes. It might seem a longshot, but were I Garry Ringrose (who was also in fine form against the French), Robbie Henshaw or Bundee Aki, I’d be looking seriously over my shoulder at the fast-emerging Hume. Were an Irish team being named tomorrow and were Hume’s name to appear as a

first-choice centre selection, he would have my backing.

Both he and Lowry were central to the recent three-in-a-row success for Inst’ (RBAI) in the Ulster Schools Cup. Lowry was out-half, with Hume alongside in the centre.

You cannot put a value on the qualities that each brings to the Ulster set-up. Dan McFarland recognises those innate qualities and has made room (with Lowry switching to full-back).

Small in stature but massive in vision and impact, Lowry has what it takes to resume his previously favoured position at the highest level but, for now, needs must and full-back is the way to go.

Will Addison, also at Ulster but injured, and Mike Haley at Munster are others in the Hugo Keenan mould pressing a case for last-line selection while Jordan Larmour looks set to relaunch his challenge for a place in the back-three.

How ironic that at a time when three of our four professional entities are playing a brand of rugby appropriate to the age and to this still-evolving game that Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are stuck in what could be best described a ‘famine limbo’.

The weekend should have been a clean Irish sweep but credit Leicester for the manner in which they dug out their victory at the death in the Sportsground. They are the current leaders of the English Premiership for good reason.

Connacht gave it their all and looked to be well on their way to victory but failed to close it out. That could and should hurt but they will have learned much from this experience.

By contrast, Munster dug out a victory at the death in Stade Pierre Fabre. Yes, it was typically gutsy Munster in terms of the depth to which players representing the province are still prepared to dig, and specifically Tadhg Beirne and the entire back-row of Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes. But they continue to be a hard watch and let nobody try and convince me otherwise.

Their head coach thought it “some really good stuff”, suggesting in the process that “you don’t just come here to win”.

With respect, Johann, that is precisely what your robotically structured team did and to suggest anything beyond that to the watching public is insulting and delusional.

I don’t know Van Graan personally but what I do know is that I don’t like what I see and I sure as hell don’t share or respect his interpretation of it. Munster rugby is so much better than this.