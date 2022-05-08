‘I am not trying to be a pr**k but I don’t want you saying that’ – Tigers' captain unhappy with post-defeat questions

Ellis Genge of Leicester Tigers complains to the referee during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter final loss to Leinster. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leicester captain Ellis Genge fumed after his side's 23-14 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Leinster, as the England international took exception to a particular line of questioning.

Asked about how difficult it was to go up against a Leinster team stacked with 13 first-choice Ireland internationals, Genge was less than impressed.

The Tigers came up short to Leinster, as they still have some road left to travel before they can expect to challenge for European honours again, but Genge didn't exactly see it like that.

“Look mate, I am not trying to be a pr**k here but I don’t want you saying that,” the prop said when asked about the challenge of facing an Ireland-laden Leinster team.

“We came out there and we fought as hard as we could. They have 13 internationals but don’t put us in that bracket of 'we gave it a good crack.'

“We could have won that game. I think you know that as well. If anyone is going to say that to me, please don’t because it is going to wind me right up.

“Our boys fought all game so I am not going to come here for someone to say we gave it a good crack and we’re plucky losers. I am not having a pop but I am just saying please don’t say that to me.”

Genge, who is leaving Leicester for Bristol at the end of the season, was later asked if being 20-0 down at half-time was a reality check in terms of the rebuilding job that is needed, and he snapped:

“Pack it in. Don’t start that. It is not a genuine question. It is not a rebuilding journey. We went out there in the second half and won 14-3. You are talking like we were blown away.”