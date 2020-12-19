'I always believed we could come back against Clermont' - Van Graan reacts to Munster's victory

Mike Haley, centre, of Munster is congratulated by team-mates after scoring a try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Johann van Graan said he never lost faith in his Munster team's ability to win at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday night, even when the French side scored their fourth try to go 19 points in front midway through the first-half.

The South African was proved right by a sensational comeback from his side who denied Clermont a second bonus point in what will go down as one of the province's greatest European performances.

Van Graan singled out 21-year-old loosehead prop Josh Wycherley for particular praise after his 77 minute shift.

And, having backed a number of young players in recent months he says the victory was a reward for the squad's efforts since coming out of lockdown.

"Definitely a win, we came here to win. We didn't come to get a bonus point," he said when asked what he thought Munster could get out of the game at 28-9.

"The message at half-time was if we believe in our plan and stick to our process we'll win this game.

"And I asked the 23 guys to stick to what we do. We spoke a lot about this fixture during the week and all credit to the players, they believed to the final seconds of the game.

"What we've done over the last six or seven months, all the work we put in over lockdown. All the fitness we've done, the small tweaks to our plan.

"When you look at the tries they scored, we gave them some easy tries. The first one off the kick-off, then the yellow card which resulted in a penalty try... we left quite a few opportunities out there in the first-half.

"We knew if we kept running we would get linebreaks and that try for Mikey (Haley) was a good example.

"A lot of belief and, look, an excellent win from our side."

On his first European start, Wycherley was central to the victory and his performance summed up Munster's night as he went from struggling against experienced French prop Rabah Slimani in the first-half to earning a critical penalty 77 minutes in his last act.

"That's the stuff that dreams are made of," he said of the young prop.

Read More

"To start your first European game in Clermont against (Rabah) Slimani, one of the best scrummagers in the world and to come up with that performance is exceptional.

"It's a whole squad effort, but when I phoned Josh on Thursday evening and said: 'You are starting, are you ready', he said: "Coach, I'm ready to go".

"I've said it a few times over the last few months, it's about backing our squad and that's what we did."

Online Editors