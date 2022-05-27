James Lowe has been in scintillating form for Leinster this season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head into the Champions Cup final showdown with La Rochelle at full strength after Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe were deemed fit enough to be named in the starting team.

Furlong was forced off early on in the semi-final win over Toulouse after suffering an ankle injury, while the in-form Lowe finished the game but picked up a shin knock.

However, both players start - as does Ronan Kelleher, who left the Toulouse clash for a HIA - with Leinster naming a formidable XV to take on Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Marseille on Saturday evening.

Andrew Porter starts alongside Kelleher and Furlong in the front row, while Ross Molony will make his first Champions Cup final appearance in partnership with James Ryan in the second row. The back row has a familiar look to it, with the Ireland trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan once again called upon.

Johnny Sexton captains the side at out-half, while Jamison Gibson-Park is at scrum-half, a different half-back pairing to the one that lost to La Rochelle in last season's semi-final.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are in the centre, while Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O'Brien - both also making their first final appearances - join Lowe in the back three.

The game kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday, and is live on Virgin Media.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O'Brien, G Rngrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Sexton (C), J Gibson-Park, A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, R Molony, J Ryan, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Alaalatoa, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, L McGrath, R Byrne, C Frawley.