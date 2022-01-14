| 2.7°C Dublin

Hookers with pace to burn – Leinster rivals are driving each other to new heights

Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan are capable of remarkable feats and their battle for the No 2 shirt is key for Leinster and Ireland

Dynamic duo: Rónan Kelleher, right, and Dan Sheehan during a Leinster squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Dynamic duo: Rónan Kelleher, right, and Dan Sheehan during a Leinster squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

In Ireland, it’s normally the No 10s who get tongues wagging. Perhaps it’s a legacy of the Ward v Campbell saga, but we relish a battle for the out-half jersey more than most.

The game has changed. Sure, a realistic challenge to Johnny Sexton would fill plenty of column inches but, in 2022, it is a pair of hookers who are gearing up for a selection battle that could define the era in Irish rugby.

