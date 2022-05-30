‘His pitch was very, very strong’ – La Rochelle's director general reveals how Ronan O’Gara set the tone for Champions Cup victory

La Rochelle players and head coach Ronan O'Gara celebrate after their victory in the Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Addressing his La Rochelle squad on the eve of the Heineken Champions Cup final, Ronan O'Gara did his best to remove the emotion from the occasion.

It's easy to become too reliant on emotion come the big days, and while it does invariably play a role, there is a balance to be struck.

That's why when O'Gara spoke to his players on Friday at their team hotel in Marseille, he dealt in cold hard facts.

Although he still prefers the human side of the game, O'Gara's coaching journey has taught him that stats can be his friend because it's all well and good trying to convince his players that they could beat Leinster, but having had the data to back that up merely reinforced his utter belief that La Rochelle would win.

“His pitch was very, very strong because he showed us that every statistic (said) Stade Rochelais was better than Leinster and it changed something in the minds of the guys,” La Rochelle's director general Pierre Venayre said.

“I saw that. It was great because the trap could be to speak emotionally and ROG was very cold. You saw that with the team on the pitch, (we were) very efficient.”

Venayre was the man who saw enough in O'Gara to know that he was the right man to lead La Rochelle. The Cork native has already repaid that faith in spades.

“When you have coaches like Patrice Collazo, Jono Gibbes before, they changed the mentality because we had come from the Second Division, so even if we worked seriously and run the club with a lot of confidence and ambition, we needed a special voice and Ronan has it,” Venayre continued.

For Donnacha Ryan, Saturday's Champions Cup success backed up his sense that La Rochelle were on the verge of something special when he played against them with Racing last season.

As soon as O'Gara got word that his former Munster and Ireland team-mate was thinking of hanging up his boots, he persuaded Ryan to join him in La Rochelle. In truth, he didn't take much convincing.

“This is all starts with ROG,” Ryan insisted.

“For me ROG is just non-stop. I don’t know where he gets the energy from. He likes to keep things tight and everyone feels involved, which is a huge thing.

“I had heavy discussions with him about resting players at key points with a view for them being right for these massive matches at the end of the season.

“He has gained all this experience from Racing and the Crusaders. The fundamentals were there and the CEO just needed to bring in that bit of stardust.

“It is a weekly thing from setting the standards for him. Then he wants to be surrounded by really good people to help him do that. He has a natural rapport with the players and the board as well.

“He has a vision of where he sees the club going and he brings everyone with him. His biggest strength is that he allows people to do their job. It is that much harder for a foreign coach coming in with the language barrier and understanding the French culture.

“He acclimatised to that very quickly. The fundamental thing he always mentions is bringing people with you sharing the same vision. You saw that belief with the players at the end of the game. They played to the death.”

As much as O'Gara's fingerprints were all over La Rochelle's stunning game-plan, so too were Ryan's, as the Tipperary native has helped tighten up the French side's lineout and maul, whilst also working on their breakdown, which was so effective at nullifying Leinster.

“He is very professional, very precise. We are very happy (with him),” Venayre said of Ryan.

As O'Gara's stock continues to rise, Ryan is also on the up, and it would be no surprise to see him be given more responsibility in the coming seasons.

“For me, ROG was generous enough to give me an opportunity here and I will be hugely grateful for that,” Ryan added.

“His work ethic is incredible and I have no doubt that he has the potential to do whatever (job) he wants to do. He has been a success at Racing, Crusaders and now La Rochelle.

“It is not by accident that has happened. I’m sure that’s not gone unnoticed either. For him if he has his mindset set on something then he will achieve it.”