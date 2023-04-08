Here to stay – South African franchises proving they can handle starring roles in Europe

Whenever a long-running television show starts losing viewership, the temptation for executives is to introduce a new character to spice things up. This was wonderfully parodied in a Simpsons episode when Poochie the skateboarding dog was added to its show-within-a-show, Itchy & Scratchy, which only upset the existing dynamic and caused a viewer revolt.

To all intents and purposes, the South African franchises competing in the Champions Cup this season are Poochie. The very presence of the Sharks and Stormers in today’s quarter-finals makes a misnomer of European Professional Club Rugby, adds hundreds of thousands of air miles to the sport’s carbon footprint and has upset a cadre of traditionalists who crave the Heineken Cup of yesteryear.

However, the sad truth is that the cup had lost its fizz a long time ago.

There were justifiable reasons for changing the qualification process but once a competition loses its mystique it is next to impossible to regain it (see Super Rugby, RIP). There is no turning back. The genie has left town.

So we have to make the best of what is left. Once the South African teams entered the United Rugby Championship their ascension to European competitions became an inevitability. There is no way around the air miles but many of the logistical issues were avoidable. After beating Harlequins in the last 16 on Saturday, the Stormers found no flights had been reserved for the trip to face Exeter Chiefs so had to leave in four separate groups, via Doha, only arriving in Devon late on Wednesday night.

On the pitch there is little argument to say they have not improved the quality of the competition. Last year’s United Rugby Championship final was an all-South African affair and the Stormers and Sharks had impressive home wins in the last 16 of this season’s Champions Cup. Indeed a European team are yet to win in South Africa in the competition. Whereas once Thomond Park and the Stade Marcel-Michelin were the great citadels of the competition, now teams will be eyeing the historic opportunity of being the first to win at Loftus Versfeld.

While Irish, Scottish and Welsh regions are already benefiting from the cross-pollination of the United Rugby Championship, there is a particular positive for English teams to test themselves against South Africa opposition, especially when you think back to how England seemed so unprepared for the Springboks’ physicality in the 2019 World Cup final.

That is not to say South African teams are all ground-and-pound merchants.

The Stormers beat Harlequins at their own game, playing a fast and frenetic style allied to some monstrous mauling. As boxing promoters say, styles make fights, and the South Africans add to the breadth and colour of the Champions Cup challenge. The potential individual match-ups of Jack Willis v Siya Kolisi, Julien Marchand v Bongi Mbonambi and Sam Simmonds v Hacjivah Dayimani are box-office draws by themselves.

The ultimate test of their value will come in how much interest they bring to the competition. The Stormers and Sharks attracted more than 60,000 spectators collectively for their home last-16 games. Tonight there will be another benchmark when Exeter confirm the attendance for the quarter-final against the Stormers.

“Have they added some interest?” Rob Baxter, Exeter’s director of rugby, said. “I would like to hold back on that and see what the crowd is on the weekend. If we have a bumper crowd that would indicate a lot to me about if there is genuine additional interest in a South African team. Then we can start to link it in relation to other crowds that we have had at this time and at this stage in the competition. That’s really how we judge the interest.”

Indications are that Exeter have already passed 10,000 and are on course to surpass the attendance they attracted against Montpellier.

The single biggest problem with the Champions Cup is the unwieldy structure.

That Montpellier came within a hair’s breadth of qualifying for the quarter-finals after winning a single pool game is unsatisfactory. That is being resolved next season and so, too, the situation where the Stormers have a six-day turnaround while travelling across the globe.

Poor Poochie was quickly killed and his off-screen death was celebrated.

South African franchises, on the other hand, are here to stay. We had better get used to them.