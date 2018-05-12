Here are 30 images of sheer joy to enjoy over and over after Leinster conquer Europe once more
Leinster survived a nail-biting conclusion to win the European Champions Cup for the fourth time, edging out Racing 92 15-12 in a dour battle at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium.
Isa Nacewa landed the match-winning penalty in the 78th minute, but Leo Cullen's men had to survive a frantic finish at the end of which Racing replacement fly-half Remi Tales pushed a drop-goal effort wide.
Racing shrugged off injuries to fly-halves Dan Carter and Pat Lambie to lead twice during a cagey first half, Teddy Iribaren's two penalties being cancelled out by a Jonathan Sexton brace.
The 6-6 scoreline became 9-9 and then 12-12 as Iribaren landed four of his five penalty attempts and Sexton finished with three.
It was left to the retiring captain Nacewa to bring Leinster level, before an offside decision against Tales allowed the 35-year-old winger to boot the Blues to their first European title since 2012.
The Irish province now jointly hold the record for most European Cups won along with Toulouse, while Cullen is the first man to win the tournament as both a player and a coach.
Nacewa, Cian Healy, Sexton and Devin Toner all collected a record-equalling fourth title.
There were amazing scenes after the game. Here are some of the best images to enjoy over and over again:
Online Editors
