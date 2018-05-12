Here are 30 images of sheer joy to enjoy over and over after Leinster conquer Europe once more

Leinster survived a nail-biting conclusion to win the European Champions Cup for the fourth time, edging out Racing 92 15-12 in a dour battle at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium.

