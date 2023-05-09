Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo

Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe and Cian Healy may yet become available for Saturday’s URC semi-final clash against Munster.

However, prudence may decide their fate, with the Champions Cup final and another potential Dublin decider, should they defeat Munster, looming large later this month.

Lock Joe McCarthy came through the weekend win against Cell C Sharks with no issues after his recovery from an ankle injury.

Rónan Kelleher was involved in the wider match day squad at the weekend and will be available to train fully this week after his recovery from a shoulder injury. A rotation of Dan Sheehan would appear to make sense.

Scott Penny has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be further assessed as the week progresses.

Henshaw (quad), Lowe (calf) and Healy, who picked up an ankle injury at the weekend, will be assessed as the week progresses.