Leo Cullen has revealed that Dan Leavy will be out for some time after suffering a sickening second-half injury during Leinster's dramatic Champions Cup quarter-final win at Aviva Stadium.

'He'll be out for a while, it's been a tough year for him' - Leo Cullen gives worrying update on Dan Leavy inury

The Grand Slam winning open-side has had a disruptive season with injury and his World Cup hopes are now very much in doubt if the worst fears are realised after his latest set-back.

“Dan's had a bad injury,” said Cullen of the second-half injury which was so graphic that the BT TV cameras refused to show any replays of the incident when he fell awkwardly beneath a pile of bodies.

“I won't want to go into much detail, he's had a bad injury. He'll be out for a while, we'll see it and get it assessed and take it from there. It's been a tough year for him, and Josh van der Flier, but sometimes that's the nature of our game.”

Cullen also praised match-winner Ross Byrne, who kicked the winning penalty with seven minutes left despite suffering from cramp.

“He showed great character because he was really struggling. I'm just relieved but also frustrated because we didn't give a full account of ourselves out there tonight.”

