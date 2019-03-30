Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 30 March 2019

'He'll be out for a while, it's been a tough year for him' - Leo Cullen gives worrying update on Dan Leavy inury

30 March 2019; Dan Leavy of Leinster leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
30 March 2019; Dan Leavy of Leinster leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
David Kelly

David Kelly

Leo Cullen has revealed that Dan Leavy will be out for some time after suffering a sickening second-half  injury during Leinster's dramatic Champions Cup quarter-final win at Aviva Stadium.

The Grand Slam winning open-side has had a disruptive season with injury and his World Cup hopes are now very much in doubt if the worst fears are realised after his latest set-back.

“Dan's had a bad injury,” said Cullen of the second-half injury which was so graphic that the BT TV cameras refused to show any replays of the incident when he fell awkwardly beneath a pile of bodies.

“I won't want to go into much detail, he's had a bad injury. He'll be out for a while, we'll see it and get it assessed and take it from there. It's been a tough year for him, and Josh van der Flier, but sometimes that's the nature of our game.”

Cullen also praised match-winner Ross Byrne, who kicked the winning penalty with seven minutes left despite suffering from cramp.

“He showed great character because he was really struggling. I'm just relieved but also frustrated because we didn't give a full account of ourselves out there tonight.”

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Champions Cup Preview, O'Connell and O'Gara's coaching future and Bloodgate remembered

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport