Heineken Champions Cup state of play: Munster and Ulster through to Round of 16 and Connacht and Leinster should join them next week

EVERY match in next weekend’s final round of Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures will have something on the line as all four Irish provinces are poised to make the two-legged Round of 16 in April.

Ulster and Munster are already through to the knockout stages and Leinster and Connacht need a point from their away games against Bath and Stade Francais next weekend to be sure of joining them.

Considering their points difference after yesterday’s record 89-7 win over Montpellier, Leinster are almost certainly through already but they’ll be targeting as high a place in the seedings when they go to The Rec next Saturday.

Top seeds are guaranteed home advantage in the quarter and semi-finals of this year’s tournament, so it’s all to play for next week. Likewise, Connacht can be confident of making the knockouts for the first time despite their defeat to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Castres are the only team who can catch Andy Friend’s side and they are away to Pool B leaders Harlequins on Friday night.

Ulster and Munster are chasing the highest seeding possible in their home games next weekend. Dan McFarland’s side are second in Pool A after yesterday’s bonus point win in Northampton, but welcome Clermont to the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday knowing that Leinster will be ready to avail of any slip-up.

Third in Pool B after Friday’s last-gasp win over Castres, Munster have the benefit of being one the last teams to play next Sunday, but their visitors Wasps will be resurgent after their win over Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Leinster coach Leo Cullen has played down fears over the fitness of Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Jordan Larmour (dead leg) who went off early in yesterday’s win and James Ryan (hamstring) who had to pull out on the morning of the game.

Ireland face Wales in their opening Six Nations game on Saturday fortnight and, while Andy Farrell will be watching their situation closely, he’ll be delighted that Jack Conan and Johnny Sexton made their returns from injury at the RDS.