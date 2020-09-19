'Harass them in the back-field' - Saracens coach McCall explains how his side beat Blues

Saracens' Alex Goode (centre) on his way to scoring his side's first try of the game during the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Given they were already relegated and facing a year in the Championship, Mark McCall and his Saracens side have been working towards this Leinster game for some time with a singular focus and it showed.

The champions dismantled the previously unbeaten Blues with a ruthless display of aggression to build a 19-point half-time lead and clung on for dear life after half-time.

They destroyed Leinster's scrum, haunted Jordan Larmour in the air and were smarter and more aggressive around the ruck as they backed up last year's final win with another knockout blow to end Leinster's season.

The former Ulster coach can now look forward to a semi-final against Racing 92 or Clermont Auvergne.

Expand Close Mark McCall. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark McCall. Photo: Sportsfile

And he praised his team for executing the plan to near perfection at the Aviva Stadium.

"I wouldn't want to take too much credit for finding weaknesses in the Leinster team, there's not too many glaring weaknesses to be honest," he said.

"What we did talk about was trying to put them into some positions that they're not normally accustomed to being in. Trying to harass them in the back-field as much as we could, force them to do things they ordinarily wouldn't want to do 20 or 30m from their own goal-line.

"We just managed to put them under enough pressure for that first 40 minutes in particular, to make them make mistakes and give us some penalties. We obviously scored a good try from a set-piece.

"The players went out there and they did it, they were so engaged and had so much energy that they were able to harass them and put them under some pressure."

Saracens captain Brad Barritt hailed his team-mates who stood tall despite a season that saw them relegated for salary cap breaches, lose a host of big name players as well as out-half Owen Farrell who was banned for the match.

Read More

"It was the prospect of having another week together," he said.

"We know after this season there will be a slightly different looking squad and we owed it to ourselves to have a big game. We showed a huge amount of character playing in games that don’t mean anything.

"Today was about fighting for something tangible. We owed it to ourselves to represent the Saracens badge and I couldn’t be more proud of my team."

Online Editors