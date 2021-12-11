Half of opening-round ties in Champions Cup hit by Covid cases

Seven of the 12 matches on the opening weekend of Heineken Champions Cup have been hit by Covid-19 cases in one of the competing teams as the pandemic threatens to cause chaos in the tournament once again.

Already, Scarlets have forfeited their opening fixture against Bristol Bears, while Munster and Cardiff have had their preparations for games against Wasps and Toulouse severely compromised by their trips to South Africa.

Leinster, La Rochelle and Clermont Auvergne all reported cases within their camps yesterday, ruling players out of the first round of games against Bath, Glasgow and Ulster.

Despite losing three players to positive PCR tests this week, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said his side’s preparations had not been adversely affected.

“Exactly. The disruption has been reasonably minimal,” he said.

“The main thing is from the players’ point of view that they’re OK and we’re getting taken care of. We’re so lucky with the medical set-up we have here.

“To have the access that we have is pretty phenomenal really so we’re very, very lucky with the three doctors that we have.”

Munster, meanwhile, have handed out five debuts in their starting XV, with seven new faces on the bench for their opener away to Bath. Full-back Patrick Campbell, prop James French, hooker Scott Buckley, lock Eoin O’Connor and No 8 Daniel Okeke start.

Ulster, meanwhile, have been able to spring Springbok World Cup-winning No 8 from isolation to start his first game for the province against a Clermont team who have lost four key players in Judicael Cancoriet, Camille Lopez, Kotaro Matsushima and George Moala.

Connacht, meanwhile, made four changes to the team they named for tomorrow’s clash with Stade Francais as Mack Hansen (calf), Leva Fifita (knee) and Tom Farrell (shoulder) dropped out of the 23 and Caolin Blade and Kieran Marmion swapped places.

John Porch joins Blade in the starting XV, while Eoghan Masterson and Diarmuid Kilgallon join Marmion on the bench.