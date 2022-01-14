Gutsy Munster leave it late to snatch priceless Champions Cup victory in Castres

Chris Farrell of Munster offloads to teammate Craig Casey as he is tackled by Louis Le Brun of Castres during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeu/Sportsfile

Never write Munster off.

Staring down the barrel of a first European defeat of the season, they summoned the courage of old, to snatch a last-gasp victory that they had made hard work of.

Having repeatedly fluffed their lines inside the Castres 22, Munster saved the best for last, as they finally found their clinical edge, with Gavin Coombes dotting down two minutes from the end to stun the home crowd.

It was far from a vintage performance and while Munster will recognise as much, this 16-13 win on the road seals their passage to the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup. All in all, not a bad night's work.

Munster's maul defence was superb all night, with Peter O'Mahony to the fore in what was a typically ferocious battle up front.

On his first European start, Jack Crowley held his nerve from the tee throughout by kicking four from four and asking plenty of questions of the Castres defence.

Expand Close Munster's Jack Crowley in action against Thomas Combezou of Castres Olympique during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeu/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's Jack Crowley in action against Thomas Combezou of Castres Olympique during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeu/Sportsfile

Munster showed flashes of attacking intent, particularly in the second-half, but they got out jail thanks to their latest rescue act.

It wasn't quite a full house at Stade Pierre Fabre, where the temperature dropped below zero, but the boisterous home crowd turned up the heat, with the pockets of travelling Munster supporters drowned out by the fervour.

Munster had to see out a barrage of early pressure and having done so, they grew into the game, with O'Mahony winning his first of two first-half lineout steals.

Crowley put the visitors on the board inside 10 minutes with a well-struck penalty to ease whatever nerves he may have had on his big night.

Niall Scannell was forced off injured midway through the opening half, but Munster stuck to the task and launched a clever set-piece move that saw two cross-field kicks bringing deep into the Castres 22.

However, just as they were throughout the first 40 minutes, Munster were extremely sloppy in the red zone.

This time it was Castres' turn to withstand major pressure and after disrupting another lineout, they went down the other end of the pitch and scored on their first visit to the Munster 22.

The defence was stretched and having taken a quick-tap penalty and hammered away at the red wall, Ben Botica spotted space in behind and brilliantly dinked the ball over the top for full-back Thomas Larregain to dot down, with Botica adding the extras for a 7-3 lead after 28 minutes.

Expand Close Munster's Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jack Whetton of Castres during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeu/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jack Whetton of Castres during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeu/Sportsfile

It might have gotten worse soon after, when powerful Fijian winger Filipo Nakosi went on a barnstorming run down the left, but Munster survived and then finished the half on the front foot.

O'Mahony stole another lineout, this time inside the Castres 22, but Munster were again guilty of forcing it, as another handling error saw them lose possession, which meant they trailed by four points at the break.

A trademark Tadhg Beirne turnover came as a welcome relief soon after the restart and that allowed Munster build much more cohesion with some slick play in the Castres half.

Much to the disgust of the locals, Jack Whetton was adjudged to have taken Rory Scannell out off the ball, which allowed Crowley to step up and bring it back to a one-point game, with a nerveless penalty to silence the baying crowd.

Munster were visibly growing in confidence and looked much more fluid, with Chris Farrell making a powerful break before Castres were pinged at the breakdown, which Crowley again duly punished by putting Munster back into a 9-7 lead.

But Castres soon went back in front after Crowley knocked on and when the hosts won a penalty from the ensuing scrum, Botica was on hand to slot the ball between the posts from wide on the right.

Suddenly, it was Munster who were under the pump, as an audacious long-range drop-goal, which dropped just short as the clock ticked by the hour mark.

Johann van Graan looked for reinforcements and made five substitutes at one, including a couple of big calls by replacing the experienced Conor Murray and Keith Earls and Craig Casey and Shane Daly.

Casey's introduction suggested Munster wanted to speed up the tempo, which was no surprise considering that always looked like their best route to victory.

However, the Munster boss will have been tearing his hair out when Mike Haley needlessly pulled Kockott to the ground after the whistle had gone. Referee Luke Pearce didn't hesitate in bumping a Castres scrum to a penalty. Botica putting his side 13-9 in front.

John Hodnett wasted little time in making an impact off the bench with a scything break that ended in Castres coughing up a kickable penalty.

After a brief discussion with Crowley, O'Mahony opted for the corner rather than the posts, but his decision backfired as Castres stole the resulting lineout to add yet more frustration to Munster's poor execution inside the opposition 22.

But they weren't done yet. Another penalty allowed Munster one final roll of the dice and faced with a lineout from a similar spot, this time they nailed the set-piece.

The maul edged its way towards the line before it was stopped short. But Munster stayed patient and Coombes powered his way over.

Crowley, as he had done all evening, confidently kicked his points to hand Munster another famous victory on the road.

Castres: T Larregain (L Le Brun 68); A Zeghdar, T Combezou, P Aguillon, F Nakosi (B Guillemin 71); B Botica, S Arata (R Kockott 19); A Tichit (J Nostadt 50), B Humbert (P Colonna 60), A Guillamon (M Tierney 50); L Jacquet (capt), J Whetton (R Pieterse 60); M Kafatolu, S Meka, B Delaporte (H Hermet 72).

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls (S Daly 61); J Crowley, C Murray (C Casey 60); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 60), N Scannell (D Barron 19), S Archer (J Ryan 60); F Wycherley (J Kleyn 60), T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donoghue (J Hodnett, 68), G Coombes.

Referee: L Pearce (England).