Graham Rowntree expects Red Army to travel to Durban

During yesterday’s meeting with the Munster front-rows, Graham Rowntree delved into the archive and showed clips of the 2001 Heineken Cup final, when he was part of the Leicester team that won the first of their back-to-back titles.

The Munster head coach focused on his particular area of expertise, the scrum, which, as he outlined in the video room, has drastically changed over the years.

“Ridiculous scrummaging,” Rowntree smiled. “And some ridiculous cheating from me as well. And they enjoyed that. But as I pointed out to them, I said: ‘More scrums stayed up that day’.

“But no, special memories, and we (players) were cheaper. Special memories from a sport playing in huge European competitions.”

Munster need to produce another one of their special European victories in Durban on Saturday in order to keep this season’s Champions Cup hopes alive.

The novelty of travelling to South Africa has worn off at this stage, with Munster set to return to the Rainbow Nation in the coming weeks for a crucial URC double-date, but for supporters who decide to make the long journey to Durban this weekend, this is a whole new experience.

Munster have enjoyed memorable victories in England and France over the years, but playing a knockout Champions Cup game in South Africa is very much new ground.

“I’ll be amazed if there’s not a lot of travelling Munster fans there, if there’s not a sea of red somewhere,” Rowntree said, issuing a rally cry to supporters. “There usually is. They follow us everywhere. Our fans are incredible.

“No, it’s a brilliant occasion and the lads are lucky; they’re lucky to go and play in places like this in this competition. What a challenge, but what a memory it will be, and the club is built on this. It’s a special competition for us. It’s the next game. What happened last Saturday (in losing to Glasgow Warriors) is going to drive us on even more.”

The challenges in getting to South Africa are obvious, yet like old mate Andy Farrell, Rowntree is happy to roll with the punches and embrace whatever is thrown at his side.

“That’s what this sport is, you get on with it and deal with adversity,” Rowntree added. “We’ve had a few bits of adversity thrown at us. It’s part of sport now, travelling. The South African teams are doing it more than anyone, and they seem to be going alright.

“You hear about these huge Stormers’ props squeezing themselves into economy (class). We’ll be doing the same. We’ll try to squeeze Roman Salanoa into a seat tonight.

“But you’ve got to get on with it. That is sport, travelling, and what an experience for the lads to go and play in; different continents, playing against teams who play in different competitions. It’s part of sport. These are the memories you look back on. As a player, I certainly did.”