Gibson-Park try seals bonus point win for Leinster but Harry Byrne misses opportunity after injury in warm-up

Jamison Gibson-Park of Leinster on his way to scoring his side's fourth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 2 win over Northampton Saints at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A bonus point win for Leinster and if they were looking for a workout then they got that too. Certainly man of the match Ryan Baird seemed to enjoy it. The return in Northampton in the New Year will be interesting. A match that was written off long before it kicked off had plenty of grunt about it.

The silver lining on the cloud that is closed-door rugby comes with the noise bellowing from the field rather than the stands. Rugby at every level above minis is a loud game, and for the pros it’s part and parcel of what they do. So when Saints players were dodging bullets in the cold winter sunshine at the RDS it was like a whole new lease of life to them.

Having got off to a flyer the home side looked like they would dismantle their opponents. Instead they would get the platform set only to fall off it. Cue Saints delirium. So when Cian Healy got over for 14-0 on 15 minutes there was still work to do, a point illustrated by Fraser Dingwall a few minutes later taking a lovely line off a scrum to score.

As it turned out Leinster were happy in the second half to use Ross Byrne’s boot to keep the scoreboard moving. He had been a replacement for his brother Harry in the warm-up, due to a back injury.

Just before half time we got what looked like a marker thrown down by the home side. From distance they took Saints through a raft of phases before putting a penalty to touch. Given the mood of this sequence the maul was the only item on the agenda. Ryan’s lineout allowed them a few metres before getting back into phase play, which took them to the Saints line. On another advantage play Jamison Gibson-Park threw a no-risk looping pass which just about finished in the hands of Dave Kearney who did well to finish with barely room to move.

Byrne missed the conversion but a lead of 22-14 was only one try away from the bonus point. And Northampton would have expended a lot of energy on the defensive set that closed the half. Certainly they looked short of grunt at a scrum three minutes into the new half, which allowed Gibson-Park attack through a huge hole to score at the posts. Byrne’s conversion made it 29-14.

That should have been that except they conceded a soft try to Nick Isiekwe on the restart. By the time Rory Hutchinson was missing the conversion the heavens were opening. The game stayed open despite the greasy ball and Nick Isiekwe’s try kept Saints’ spirits up. Two Byrne penalties restored some order.

Leinster: J O’Brien (HIA 10; C Kelleher); H Keenan, G Ringrose (HIA 13-25; C Frawley 13-25; 76), R Henshaw, D Kearney; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 58); C Healy (P Dooley 58), R Kelleher (J Tracy 58), A Porter (M Bent 58), R Baird, J Ryan, J Murphy (R Molony 67), R Ruddock (capt) (D Leavy 61), J van der Flier

Northampton Saints: T Collins (M Proctor 59); R Olowofela (P Francis 59), F Dingwall, R Hutchenson, T Naiyaravoro; G Furbank, T James (H Taylor 65; HIA T James 71) A Waller (capt)(F van Wyk 48), S Matavesi (M Haywood 52), P Hill (O Franks 59), A Moon, A Ratuniyarawa (T Harrison 63), N Isiekwe, S Adendorff, T Wood

Referee: P Brousset (France)

Scorers: Leinster 35 (J Murphy, C Healy, D Kearney, J Gibson-Park try each; R Byrne 3 pens, 3 cons)

Northampton Saints 19 (F Dingwall, T James, N Isiekwe try each; R Hutchinson 2 cons)

