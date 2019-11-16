Garry Ringrose bags hat-trick as Leinster kick off Champions Cup with victory over Benetton

It was business as usual at the RDS as Leinster began their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a five-try performance, which ominously for the rest of Europe, still had plenty of room for improvement.

It was business as usual at the RDS as Leinster began their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a five-try performance, which ominously for the rest of Europe, still had plenty of room for improvement.

If this one had a sense of inevitability before a ball had even been kicked, then a try inside the opening five minutes did little to suggest that it was going to end up in anything other than a bonus point victory for the hosts.

As it transpired however, Leinster weren't always at their fluid best, which was as much down to Benetton, who often made life difficult for Leo Cullen's side.

Leinster ultimately, had far too much quality and the five points were in the bag by 44 minutes, which sets them up perfectly for next weekend's tough trip to Lyon.

Their returning internationals slotted back into the team well and with Johnny Sexton pulling the strings, Leinster are clicking into gear nicely.

The outstanding Garry Ringrose scored a hat-rick while Jordan Larmour and Josh van der Flier looked sharp throughout.

And then there was Ronan Kelleher, whose reputation was enhanced once again on what was his European debut as the 21-year hooker took his try tally to seven in six games this season.

Leinster won't be getting ahead of themselves, particularly not with what lies ahead in France, and when Cullen reflects on the game, he will be frustrated with a couple of aspects, particularly in how as his side coughed up several cheap penalties.

When Sexton scampered over for the bonus point so soon after the break, it looked as though the floodgates would open, but Leinster had to dig in to see out a period of huge pressure. That doggedness will have pleased Cullen.

Long before that, it had all began according to plan when Ringrose got over for the first of his three tries as the Benetton defence folded.

Kelleher and Caelan Doris carried well before Andrew Porter and Sexton combined to send Ringrose over.

It was a brief glimpse of Doris' quality as the impressive No 8 was forced off with a head injury and was replaced by another huge prospect Max Deegan.

Benetton were not deterred by their shaky start and after turning down the option of three points straight from the kick-off, the Italians' decision paid dividends as Dean Budd managed to adjust his body and score from close range. Back in his home city, Ian Keatley converted the score to put his side in front.

That silenced the majority of 15,080 supporters, but they were soon on their feet when Ringrose crashed over for his second try and this time Sexton added the easy extras for a 12-7 lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Just as they did earlier, Benetton declined a kickable penalty, but this time it worked against them as Devin Toner brilliantly stole their lineout five metres from his own line.

Nicola Quaglio was yellow carded for a high tackle on Kelleher 10 minutes before the break and Leinster soon made their man advantage count.

Kelleher shook off the knock and powered through a gaping hole in the Benetton defence to score one of the easier tries of his rapidly growing collection.

Sexton was again on target with the conversion and when Keatley missed a long-range penalty shortly after, it allowed Leinster take a 19-7 lead into half-time.

It was a question of when the home side would wrap up the bonus point and it duly arrived four minutes after the restart courtesy of Sexton.

The out-half made the initial break and then found Van der Flier who showed superb pace before running over Angelo Esposito and returning the pass to Sexton, who took great pleasure in scoring. The skipper converted his own try to push Leinster into a 26-7 lead.

Just as it looked as thought that gap would increase, Benetton hit back with a second try through hooker Hame Faiva, which Keatley converted to bring it back to a 12-point game.

Having fought so hard to get back into the contest, the Italians will be kicking themselves that they couldn't take further advantage of a dominant spell that had Leinster defending for their lives inside their 22.

Their failure to make it count came back to haunt them because after eventually seeing it out, Leinster went down the other end of the pitch and scored a fifth try as Ringrose completed his hat-trick.

Ross Byrne added the extra two points and by the time Luca Sperandio scored a late consolation, most of the home crowd had already gone off into the night happy with their lot.

Scorers – Leinster: Ringrose 3 tries, Kelleher, Sexton 1 try each, Sexton 3 cons, Byrne 1 con. Benetton: Budd, Faiva, Sperandio 1 try each, Keatley 2 cons.

Leinster - J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin (R Henshaw 64), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne, 57), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 70); C Healy (P Dooley 57), R Kelleher (J Tracy 57), A Porter (M Bent 57); D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock (S Fardy 64), J van der Flier, C Doris (M Deegan 15)

Benetton - J Hayward; A Esposito (Sgarbi 64-72), N Brex, A Sgarbi (capt) (T Allan 52), L Sperandio (F Zani 27-38); I Keatley, D Duvenage (T Tebaldi 58); N Quaglio, H Faiva (E Makelara 52), M Riccioni (T Pasquali 27); I Herbst (M Lazzaroni 65), D Budd ((M Fuser h-t); G Pettinelli, B Steyn, N Manu (T Halafihi h-t).

REF - P Brousset (France)

Online Editors