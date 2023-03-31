Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris close to return as Leo Cullen reveals Leinster’s big selection calls for Ulster test

Leinster hope to have Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris back next week and Leo Cullen is backing the players he’s picked to face Ulster tomorrow to make sure there’s a game for them to play.

Beat their neighbours and there’s a quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium against the winner of tonight’s meeting between Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh. Lose and it’s a long wait for Leinster’s next competitive game, with the second string off to South Africa for a two-week tour in the United Rugby Championship.

Cullen went with Ross Molony over Jason Jenkins in the second-row, while Ciarán Frawley loses out to Jimmy O’Brien in midfield as the majority of Ireland big hitters return.

Hugo Keenan has been passed fit, but illness claimed Doris’ involvement and Ringrose will be given another week to recover from the head injury he suffered against Scotland.

“These selections are always difficult, if you have a chunk of players that are away on Six Nations duty, then you're trying to get everyone back together,” Cullen said.

“It's a difficult selection, we've talked about it in the past, but the attitude of the guys has been fantastic. There were a good chunk of guys who played a couple of weeks ago in the England game. we had a group that represented well in the Stormers game last Friday, so it's about merging those two together.

“This week is about making sure we're doing everything we can, to have a collective understanding of what it is we want to do, and be clear of the threats that Ulster will bring as well. Ulster are a good, cohesive group. Some of their selections over the last which have been consistent. It's going to be a good test.

“Champions Cup is a special competition with the South African teams, it's just another layer if you're looking at the fixtures, it's amazing.

“Because of the derby factor on top of that, you can think back to some of those games over the years, whether it's Leinster-Ulster, or Ulster-Munster, the different dynamics that have played out, they're hugely exciting games.

“Our last game together was here against Racing, so we're 10 weeks on, here we are back again. It's a really exciting game and it's great to see the level of interest, which just adds another layer of excitement.

"Caelan was sick at the start of the week, so that's what ruled him out but he's come through OK. Garry should be OK to go next week....if there is a next week.”

On the decision to go with Molony over Jenkins, Cullen said it was a form pick.

"Jason will give us good impact off the bench for starters,” he said.

"Ross has been excellent from a leadership point of view, so in terms of his understanding of the game, that's really important.

"Him and James have worked together quite a lot over the course of last season, and even before that through their school days. It's just trying to get that right balance of that leadership part in the team.

“There are a number of guys who have been excellent for us over the last couple of months. Rhys Ruddock has been incredibly unlucky to miss out on selection this week, but in terms of how he's led the team... Luke McGrath as well, big Mike Ala'alatoa, those guys have been excellent over the last couple of months, which takes care of that URC side.

"Because there are so many moving parts if you look across the various different competitions with travel and all of the rest so to achieve what they did on the back of the Stormers game, that's been really positive.

"But, again, to go back to your question part Ross from a leadership point of view I think it will be important just to have his voice, organisation during the course of this week has been really, really good. Hopefully they can deliver a big performance as well.”

Cullen is expecting a fierce challenge from Ulster.

“They're a very efficient team, the way they play and because they know us well, so they've a really good understanding of what we're trying to do,” he said.

"They've come out and said it plenty of times in recent years, their desire to win trophies, so they're clearly an ambitious, hungry bunch to do well.

"So, we need to respect that.

"The game in the RDS was unusual, there was the red card and we'd a very slow start to that game so we need to learn the lessons from that first 20 minutes so we're not in that situation where we have to chase the game to that extent.

“On the flip side of that, the game up in Ravenhill earlier in the season, we started the game well that day, conditions were very difficult that day, they came back into the game strong towards the end.

"I remember Charlie Ngatai made that try-saving tackle in the corner and sometimes it comes down to those big moments in the game.

"For us, we've tried to do everything we possibly can this week so we don't start the game as slowly as we did the last day against them but Ulster won't make it easy, they have a certain way they do things - a strong kicking game off 9, they chase hard, they defend well, good around the contact area, they've got a good bit of pace out of the wings as well, Stockdale and Baloucoune, Lowry, the three of them, they have some dangerous X-factor players.

“We just need to make sure they're queued up the whole time and some of the threats that they do have and try to impose ourselves on the game as well as we possibly can the whole time as well.”