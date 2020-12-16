Friend hails Dillane impact as focus turns to Bristol clash 

Connacht almost pulled off one of the most famous European wins in the club's history in Paris last weekend, and the manner of their performance against a star-studded Racing 92 side offered plenty of hope that they belong at Europe's top table.

Andy Friend's men went toe-to-toe with one of best teams in Europe and came out on top in many of the ferocious collisions.

As much as Friend encourages a free-flowing, expansive style of play, the Connacht head coach has placed a big emphasis on improving his side's contact work, which is beginning to pay off.

"It's the highest we have had all year, we won 80pc of our collisions," Friend explained. "Our previous highest, I think it was the Edinburgh game, we won 77pc of our collisions in that game. It's a big thing that we factor in.

Rewards "I think it's just rewards for them. They have been working their backsides off. They do a lot of work dragging sleds and using bands in the power work they are doing in the gym with Johnny O'Connor."

Ultan Dillane typified Connacht's powerful approach last weekend and the sight of the Ireland lock running over France hooker Camille Chat was exactly the kind of thing that Friend wants to see more of from his side, ahead of Bristol arriving at the Sportsground on Sunday.

"I thought he was outstanding and he won our players' player of the day, which is voted for by his peers," Friend said of Dillane.

"He carried 11 times, he won 11 collisions. That tells you a lot straight off. I couldn't have been happier with his performance. It was the best I have seen him play since I have been here."

