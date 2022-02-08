Friday night lights for both legs of Connacht's historic Champions Cup last-16 game against Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. His side takes on Connacht in April in the Champions Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

Connacht’s historic Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first-leg against Leinster will get top billing when the tournament resumes in April.

Both the home and away legs of the tie will take place on Friday nights, with the western province welcoming their neighbours across the Shannon on April 8 and the return fixture taking place at the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday, April 15 with a 5.30 kick-off.

The matches will not be available to view free-to-air, with BT Sports broadcasting both legs.

Munster and Ulster will be in action the following day, with Johann van Graan's side off to Exeter Chiefs and Dan McFarland's charges in Toulouse on Saturday, April 9. The return legs will take place on Easter Saturday, April 16.

The free-to-air matches will be Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears in the first leg, with Virgin Media and Channel 4 having the second-leg of Harlequins v Montpellier a week later.

The winner of Connacht v Leinster face the winner of Leicester Tigers v Clermont, while there will be an Ulster v Munster quarter-final if both provinces win.

Heineken Champions Cup – Round of 16 first leg

(All kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, April 8

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 8.0; BT Sport;

Saturday, April 9

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, AJ Bell Stadium, 1.0; Channel 4, Virgin Media, BT Sport;

Union Bordeaux-Bègles v LA Rochelle, venue TBC, 1.0; BT Sport;

Stade Toulousain v Ulster, Le Stadium, 3.15, BT Sport;

Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Sandy Park, 5.30, BT Sport;

Stade Francais Paris v Racing 92, Stade Jean Bouin, 5.30, BT Sport;

Sunday, April 10

Montpellier Hérault v Harlequins, GGL Stadium, 1.0, BT Sport;

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers, Stade Marcel-Michelin, 3.15, BT Sport;

Heineken Champions Cup – Round of 16 second leg

Friday, April 15

Leinster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium, 5.30, BT Sport;

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Ashton Gate, 8.0, BT Sport;

Saturday, April 16

Harlequins v Montpellier Hérault, Twickenham Stoop, 12.30, Channel 4, Virgin Media, BT Sport;

Munster v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park, 3.0, BT Sport;

LA Rochelle v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3.0, BT Sport;

Leicester Tigers v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 5.03, BT Sport;

Ulster v Stade Toulousain, Kingspan Stadium, 8.0, BT Sport;

Sunday, April 17

Racing 92 v Stade Français Paris, Paris La Défense Arena, 3.30, BT Sport;

Quarter-finals – May 6/7/8

The quarter-finals will be played over one match and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage as follows:

QF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Stade Francais (B8) v Bristol Bears (B4) or Sale Sharks (A5)

QF 2: Harlequins (B2) or Montpellier (A7) v La Rochelle (A3) or Bordeaux-Bègles (B6)

QF 3: Ulster (A2) or Stade Toulousain (B7) v Munster (B3) or Exeter Chiefs (A6)

QF 4: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Clermont (A8) v Leinster (A4) or Connacht (B5)

Semi-finals – May 13/14/15

The semi-finals will be played over one match, and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have either home country advantage or home venue advantage (TBC) as follows:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 28; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

EPCR Challenge Cup – Round 5

(all kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, April 8

Pool C: Edinburgh Rugby v Section Paloise, DAM Health Stadium (20.00)

Pool C: CA Brive v Saracens, Stade Amédée Domenech (8.0)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Saturday, April 9

Pool B: Benetton Rugby v USAP, Stadio Monigo (3.15)

Sky Italia

Pool B: Dragons v Gloucester Rugby, Rodney Parade (8.0)

S4C

Pool A: Newcastle Falcons v Zebre Parma, Kingston Park (8.0)

Pool A: Biarritz Olympique v RC Toulon, Parc des Sports Aguiléra (8.0)

FR 4 / beIN SPORTS

Round of 16 – April 15/16/17

Quarter-finals – May 6/7/8

Semi-finals – May 13/14/15

2022 EPCR Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 27; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, 8.0