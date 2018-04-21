The French public are getting very excited about an influx of Munster supporters this weekend, hoping to see scenes reminiscent of the last time Irish vans arrived en masse in Bordeaux.

The French public are getting very excited about an influx of Munster supporters this weekend, hoping to see scenes reminiscent of the last time Irish vans arrived en masse in Bordeaux.

French newspaper heaps praise on Munster fans ahead of clash with Racing in Bordeaux

Ireland supporters feature heavily in French daily newspaper Sud Ouest’s coverage of tomorrow’s clash between Munster and Racing 92 in the French wine region.

It was a hive of activity for Ireland supporters two years ago when Ireland took on Belgium in the city during the 2016 European Championships. Then, Irish supporters won the hearts of the French public by helping locals repair punctures, singing lullabies to children on public transport and mingling with rival fans.

Now, with thousands of Munster fans flying in ahead of tomorrow’s match many French are hoping for similar scenes. “It will be a festive weekend under the sun in Bordeaux,” say Sud Ouest.

“The city will adopt green and white colours as Joyce’s language will spoken at the counters of bars strewn through Bordeaux’s streets,” it adds. It goes on to praise Irish supporters for their behaviour during the 2016 visit.

“Many had fun and feasted in the streets of Bordeaux without the slightest incident.”

Online Editors