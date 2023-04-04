Former Munster prop James Cronin reveals ‘buses of people’ coming from Cork to cheer on him and Leicester

Former Munster prop James Cronin has warned of the scale of the task facing his Leicester side in Friday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

After eight years playing with his home province, during which time he played 143 games, Cronin was involved in plenty of battles with Leinster.

Although Leicester have first-hand experience of how strong Leinster are, having been dumped out of the tournament at home at the same stage last year, Cronin's insight could prove useful this week.

From a personal point of view, with the Munster scrum currently struggling, Cronin will surely be relishing the chance to put himself in the shop window at the Aviva Stadium and remind the province what they are missing from the loosehead, who was allowed to join Biarritz in 2021.

That said, going up the world-leading tighthead in Tadhg Furlong will be no easy task, as Cronin knows only too well.

“These guys have come through together from a very young age, playing for school, academy and university with UCD and Trinity College before playing for the senior team,” Cronin said of the Leinster threat.

“They know one another so well, on and off the field, and you can see that in the way they play; there is a great cohesion in their ranks and it has produced results for Leinster with that system in place.

“Just look at how many Leinster guys were on the field when they won the Grand Slam this season, it is an international team.”

Reflecting on his Munster career, and in particular, his encounters with Leinster, Cronin continued:

“It was always the biggest game of the season. Munster and Leinster is a big fixture for both sides, whether home or away, and I don’t remember having much joy going to Dublin as a player.

“You are coming up against a national side, the Irish national side, that was always what you knew you would be facing.

“Everybody knows it is the be-all and end-all for Leinster, Europe is what they test themselves against.

“Just look back at how they manage their squad and rotation around Champions Cup games, guys get rested for long away trips to South Africa and the like.

“Even resting guys, they put out starting sides that are all capped players. It just shows how deep that squad runs in terms of experience.”

Cronin, who won three Ireland caps, the last of which came in 2016, is relishing a chance to play at Lansdowne Road again.

“It’s always a fast game on the Aviva, which Leinster love with that Leinster brand of rugby their players talk about,” he maintained.

“While it might not be their home ground for the club, it’s a home ground for so many players with their big European games played there and the majority of the squad playing at the stadium for Ireland every season.”

Following the short turnaround after last weekend's round of 16, the attendance for the Good Friday clash will be some way off a sell-out.

However, Cronin revealed that plenty of his fellow Cork natives will be making the trip to Dublin to support the English side.

“I found out on the weekend that my home club (Highfield) in Cork is organising buses of people up to Dublin for the game, to cheer on Leicester and myself, getting behind us,” Cronin said.

“That is a very special feeling to know there will be plenty cheering for us, on top of Tigers fans who travel so well and support this club.

“I guess the hard part for Tigers fans is the short time there is to get themselves over on an Easter weekend, which isn’t easy, but what I have learned since coming to Leicester is that these fans find a way to be there for the team.”

Cronin (32) believes there are plenty of similarities between Munster and Leicester, which is something Graham Rowntree has also regularly touched on since moving to Limerick.

After one season in France with Biarritz, Cronin is hoping to kick on with the Tigers by causing a major upset against Leinster.

“That real working-class way of doing things, the way that supporters expect you to go out and fight and scrap for everything in the shirt,” he explained.

“You just have to go out and put everything into your performance, there are no excuses or shortcuts at Leicester and that was the same with Munster for me that isn’t the same for other clubs.

“The way our fans want us to represent us at Tigers is all about effort, not always about that flashy style and we pride ourselves on doing that for our supporters.

“It is a brilliant opportunity, personally for me, against the Ireland front-row, and also to be in this competition at this stage.

“I came to Leicester to be a part of the big games and you don’t get much bigger in rugby than taking on Leinster in Dublin in a European knockout game.

“There is definitely a good buzz about the group ahead of this game, which is great,” he added.

“Not many of our squad have played at the Aviva for Leicester Tigers or in club rugby, but that doesn’t get talked about.

“We are always just looking at what we need to do, how we need to get better in the week and then whoever we are playing, wherever that may be, that is just what it is and we will go wherever we have to get a chance to play for this club.”