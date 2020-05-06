'For those of us privileged to be in the stadium, all I can say is that it was exactly that — a privilege'

20 years ago, the Munster journey really took flight on a scorching hot day in Bordeaux.

Toulouse were the opponents in Munster's first European Cup semi-final appearance, with Declan Kidney's side pulling off a mammoth shock in the south of France. This is how Tony Ward recorded the memorable game in the Irish Independent.

European dream in sight

By Tony Ward

Roll on Twickenham and roll out the Saints in three weeks' time. When this truly extraordinary season for Munster rugby eventually reaches its climax in south west London and when management and players sit back and assess their phenomenal achievements, then I suggest they look no further than a passage of play a little past the hour mark at the Stade Lescure in Bordeaux.

A move which culminated in Ronan O'Gara dotting down right in the face of the massed ranks of fanatical Toulousian supporters. A total team try, based upon control of possession, commitment, intelligent well-angled lines of running and quality of support. Mix it all together, throw in a clinical finish without an opposing hand touching the ball, and I reckon you have just about the ultimate ambition of every rugby coach everywhere on this planet.

Textbook rugby of the total variety but here we are talking of an Irish team under the cosh, trailing to French opposition by a point in a European Cup semi-final, on French soil! If that doesn't encapsulate everything you need to know about Dcclan Kidney and Niall O'Donovan and their special brand of coaching then I don't know what does.

The Kidney/O'Donovan trademark was stamped all over this comprehensive Munster performance, which, given its context, must now rank as the greatest achievement of all by the proud province in its long and illustrious rugby history. The victory in '78 over the All Blacks will remain in the hearts and minds of Munster rugby supporters everywhere but Saturday's fantastic success and the polished manner of it has taken the province's stock on to another level.

For this observer, it represents the ultimate achievement thus far and has been carved out by the team I believe to be the greatest ever to wear the Munster colours. When asked if he was surprised that they had done it, Kidney, in typical teasing fashion, paused before answering simply and emphatically no.

All week in the build-up he had been at pains to emphasise the power of positive thinking and the need "to believe and express our own undoubted ability."

As ever there were key periods in the game, not least when Mike Mullins went to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on under his own posts six minutes into the second half. The penalty was converted by Michel Marfaing, yet for the next 10 minutes it was Munster doing the pressing and receiving its ultimate reward when O'Gara negated that score with a penalty of his own just before Mullins' return.

It represented the key psychological phase in the game, and as Kidney highlighted afterwards, it went even deeper still, because Franck Belot, in opting for the easy three points instead of the more obvious scrum with the home side's eight against Munster's seven and just five metres out shouted French insecurity and self doubt all over the shop.

A far cry from the arrogant paddy-bashing days of old and a message instantly taken on board by all 14 in red. For players such as Peter Clohessy, Keith Wood, John Hayes, Mick Galwey, Anthony Foley, Peter Stringer and O'Gara it must be becoming a bit monotonous now.

Five top class games against French opposition this season at European and international level and five straight victories, including three on French soil. The need for strong games from the Munster front row collectively, and from the man in the middle in the face of guaranteed vocal intimidation represented the key factors for me prior to Saturday's kick-off.

Despite one wobbly effort close to their own line 16 minutes in, the Munster scrum stood firm. Everything else took off from there. The line-out was dominant, the tackling in the loose decisive, with the likes of Hayes, Galwey and John Langford (what a game) contributing over and above the normal call of duty.

But as against Stade Francais, if any one sector dominated, despite the individual brilliance of Toulouse breakaway Christian Labit, it was the Munster back-row - Eddie Halvey, David Wallace and Foley were brilliant again.

Opinions varied greatly as to the mythical man-of-the-match and Stringer (who was again tactically brilliant) got the official nod. But for me it would have come from any of the three immediately alongside with Wallace probably shading it and surely in the process earning himself a richly deserved first full cap in the upcoming international games next month.

The watching and clearly delighted Warren Gatland cannot but have been impressed. The gifted Halvey, Foley and Wallace, whose no-nonsense defending matched his ever intelligent play going forward, between them presented the ultimate obstacle upon which the Toulouse challenge eventually floundered.

In the first half the picking and driving of Labit, Fabien Pelous and Franck Tournaire had done untold damage and made mighty yardage providing the forward momentum upon which an unusually inept Toulouse backline failed to prosper. In the second half, any individual sorties were snuffed out at source with invariably one of the Munster back row trio putting their body on the line.

Munster negatives were minimal. The early creaking scrum was shored up sufficiently to allow them gradually piece the intended battle plan together. There was some loose and indifferent kicking out of hand early in the second half by an otherwise tactically astute O'Gara. Some of his intelligent ball handling and offloading, particularly in the second period, was sublime. His try was the icing on the cake.

Jason Holland and Mike Mullins prospered on limited opportunity and pressurised to telling effect, although some of the bread and butter ball handling errors by the French midfield had to be seen to be believed. Bear in mind too that up until the fourth minute of injury time, Toulouse had failed to cross the Munster line.

Three tries to one leaves little room for doubt as to which side was the better on the day. Position and possession tends to reflect itself much more realistically in rugby than in most other field games and while there was an element of luck involved in Holland's sweetly judged intercept, the other two tries were a direct result of much practiced, carefully executed possession rugby based upon the governing principle of the Kidney doctrine 'what we have, we hold.'

For the second match running, Anthony Horgan covered across from the left to pull of a try-saving tackle at the right comer flag. Such is the obvious spirit pervading the side. And with Jim Fleming supplying the necessary level of determined control, despite the crowd's best efforts to unnerve him, this playing pitch was thankfully even.

But there was one other hugely important factor, namely the unprecedented level of travelling Munster support. If ever player and spectator worked in tandem on foreign soil for a common cause this was it. They were fantastic. With the inspirational Wood gone from the action at the interval, with the sin-binned Mullins sidelined and with the game in danger of slipping away altogether, the massive Munster support lifted them to new heights.

Frankie Sheahan came on as a replacement for Wood and played a blinder, while Marcus Horan and Donncha O'Callaghan, both on-for appreciably less, looked comfortable and at ease in this company. It is a squad as strong as its weakest link and if there is such a thing, it certainly hasn't been apparent this season.

They are now just one game away from being crowned champions of Europe and with three weeks to prepare without any domestic baggage, as Munster clubs have no involvement in the play-offs for the AIB League, God has been good, "We have won nothing yet." insists Kidney, and while in tangible terms he is right, they have won countless hearts along the way.

For those of us privileged to be in the stadium at Bordeaux on Saturday all I can say is that it was exactly that — a privilege.

Online Editors