Fitness of half-backs the key for Leinster and La Rochelle

Ross Byrne certainly picked a good time to deliver his best performance since turning professional, when he came off the bench and expertly steered Leinster to victory in Exeter.

As Leo Cullen was left cursing his luck when he lost two out-half options in a matter of days last week, amid the obvious frustration, the Leinster head coach will have been breathing a huge sigh of relief that he rested Byrne ahead of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup showdown away against La Rochelle (3.0).

Such cotton wool is normally reserved for Johnny Sexton, but with the captain still sidelined with his latest head injury, Byrne has swapped his supporting role for the hot seat.

If Cullen thought he had problems at out-half, then he can certainly empathise with the plight of La Rochelle, whose two recognised No 10s are currently injured.

As much as sympathy will be in short supply, a tantalising fixture of this magnitude will be all the poorer if both sides are down to the bare bones at half-back.

In normal times, there would be a sense of panic among some supporters if Sexton is not in situ, yet Byrne’s classy display in knocking out the English and European champions has softened the blow somewhat.

Leinster have been very careful with the likes of Caelan Doris and James Ryan in recent weeks after both young players were hampered by concussion-related issues.

Sexton’s struggles in that area have been well documented and, as such, Leinster and Cullen will not take any chances with the 35-year-old’s health.

The skipper may force the issue as much as possible this week, but ultimately his fitness will be decided upon by the club’s medical staff.

Perhaps this is when Byrne really comes of age. At 26, he has been around for a while and has invariably delivered in blue when called upon.

Part of the reason why Leinster allowed Joey Carbery to join Munster was that they had decided to back Byrne going forward.

Byrne will take no satisfaction from the fact that his younger brother Harry and Ciarán Frawley both suffered hamstring injuries last week, thus lessening the competition for places for the trip to La Rochelle.

Leinster’s struggles at half-back in the defeat to Munster stemmed from the pack coming off second best, yet neither Hugh O’Sullivan nor David Hawkshaw, two talented young players, showed enough to suggest that they are ready to handle the pressure that comes with a European semi-final in France.

Harry Byrne limping off after just five minutes came on the back of Frawley tweaking his hamstring in the build-up to the Munster game, which won’t exactly have helped Cullen’s stress levels.

If Sexton is given extra time off to get himself right, and should Harry Byrne and Frawley be ruled out, then suddenly there is even more pressure on Ross Byrne’s shoulders.

Should such a scenario arise, then Hawkshaw would provide cover on the bench, but considering the former Dublin minor hurler has never started a game for Leinster, let alone featured in the Champions Cup, it would be a tall order.

Cullen may need Ross Byrne to go the full 80 minutes this weekend and having seen his brother forced off so early against Munster, it served as a warning of the potential pitfalls.

Leinster are facing a similar headache at scrum-half, with Luke McGrath now firmly in the same indispensable category as Byrne. Jamison Gibson-Park is still working his way back to full fitness from his own hamstring injury and if the Ireland international doesn’t recover in time, then O’Sullivan will be on the bench.

Like Hawkshaw (21), O’Sullivan (23) would relish the chance to bounce back from a tough outing last weekend, but a hotbed like La Rochelle is no place to be learning on the job.

Although, Ronan O’Gara and Jono Gibbes won’t be reading too much into Leinster’s defeat to Munster, they will have seen that the key to beating them was dominating up front and having a sharp pair of half-backs, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, playing off front-foot ball.

Ihaia West and Jules Plisson have both made huge improvements under O’Gara’s tutelage, but neither out-half is currently fit.

La Rochelle will be doing everything possible to ensure that at least one of their key playmakers is able to take to the field on Sunday, with West seemingly more likely to recover from his shoulder problem than Plisson is to get over his hamstring injury. Otherwise, Jules Le Bail, usually a scrum-half, may be called upon to play 10.

Once touted for big things back home in New Zealand, West (29) played Super Rugby for the Blues and Hurricanes before arriving in La Rochelle in 2019.

Just as Sexton and Byrne are crucial to the running of Leinster’s game-plan, West and Plisson are equally important to La Rochelle’s attack, which is why O’Gara will have welcomed last weekend off to allow both players extra time to recover.

Come Sunday afternoon, the platform for victory will be set by the forwards, but all eyes will be on the respective out-halves, as they look to take full advantage.