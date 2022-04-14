Fionn Carr reflects on Ireland regret, days in Leinster blue and Connacht green and escaping his comfort zone

Having spent his rugby career switching between Leinster and Connacht, Fionn Carr took himself out of his comfort zone when he retired by moving to Hong Kong.

The timing couldn’t have been better, as his wife Claire took up a fellowship as part of her anesthetics training scheme, while the aircraft leasing company Carr works for was just about to open a new office in Hong Kong.

It was all going well for the couple’s first six months in Asia before Covid hit and, like everyone else, they had to adapt to the new normal, only in new surroundings.

Almost three years on, they recently returned to Ireland to begin a new chapter and having landed in Ireland two weeks ago, Carr is now plotting his next sporting move.

For nine years, the Kildare native knew nothing else other than what went on inside the four walls at Leinster and Connacht, but since hanging up his professional boots, Carr has broadened his horizons.

The 36-year-old had two stints with Leinster, where he played 38 games for his home province, while Carr also enjoyed two spells at Connacht, playing 110 times for the Westerners.

There were Irish Schools, underage, Wolfhounds and Sevens appearances along the way, but that elusive senior Ireland cap evaded him until he called it a day in 2016.

Even looking back on it now, it remains a major regret.

“I was in a few Irish squads throughout the years, but never got the nod for the cap. For me, it’s disappointing not to get that cap,” Carr admits.

“It’s always in the back of your mind that if you had got that first cap and it went well, then you’re halfway in the door and you might pick up another couple. It’s like a snowball effect.

“But look, it didn’t happen for me for whatever reason. It’s just one of those things, it’s sport.”

There were times in the early days with Naas and Newbridge College, when Carr looked destined to become a regular in the green jersey, but he had to settle for that being in the green of Connacht rather than Ireland.

Expand Close Fionn Carr of Connacht is tackled by Dave Kearney of Leinster in his playing days. Picture: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fionn Carr of Connacht is tackled by Dave Kearney of Leinster in his playing days. Picture: Sportsfile

When he first moved to the Sportsground in 2008, swapped provinces didn’t happen as frequently as it does nowadays.

Take this summer for example – four Leinster players, Josh Murphy, Adam Byrne, Peter Dooley and David Hawkshaw, will join Connacht from Leinster. Back then, Carr made the move for similar reasons.

“I had basically only played one game with Leinster,” he recalls.

“I had been involved in training with the senior team, but it was a pretty star-studded squad with what was basically the Irish backline.

“To get to experience working under Michael Cheika was interesting, but it was an easy decision for me to go to Connacht because I just felt like I could get into the team and make my way as quickly as possible.

“We weren’t as strong as the other three provinces, but that didn’t bother me, to be honest, I just wanted to get into the team and play regular rugby.”

As soon as that happened and Carr established himself in the Connacht side, the fact that he always felt as if he had unfinished business at Leinster continued to gnaw away at him, so when he was offered a route back in 2011, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Leinster had just won one Heineken Cup and I kinda felt like I had established myself in Connacht,” Carr maintains.

“I wanted to get into a successful side and obviously I had aspirations of moving on to play for Ireland. Being from Leinster, it was always the goal to become a regular starter there.

“Going back to Leinster, the squad was very strong and then you had Joe Schmidt who was super detailed. He is a top, top quality coach.

“I learned so much in Leinster but I struggled to get that regular Heineken Cup starting spot. It was frustrating. At the time, I thought I deserved to get a couple of starts here or there to try prove myself further.

“That’s why I made the decision to go back to Connacht for the final stint. Hindsight is great, but I should have weighed up my options better.

“I did enjoy my final three years at Connacht but looking back on it, maybe staying in Leinster would have been the better choice at the time.

“It was great to be part of the success of winning the league in 2016, but I probably didn’t get into the team enough under Pat Lam. That relationship didn’t go as well as I would have liked.

“There were plenty of ups and downs and disappointments.”

Even if it does still exist, the disappointment around those regrets along the way have eased somewhat, and as Carr looks forward to settling back into life in Ireland, he isn’t quite ready to close the door on his sporting days just yet.

On Friday evening, he’ll tune in to his former teams battling it out for a place in the last eight of the Heineken Champions Cup.

“Leinster are at home, they are expected to win, so if I was in the Connacht squad, I’d be quietly confident if they can execute their game-plan,” Carr says.

“But at the same time, it’s hard to see that Leinster team being beaten at the Aviva.”

You get the sense that Carr would have thrived playing within both Connacht and Leinster’s expansive systems, while he has also been proud to see how far the Ireland Sevens team has come in recent years after he helped the sport grow.

Despite suffering a couple of big injuries while he was playing rugby in Hong Kong, where he compares the standard to Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League, Carr is determined to get back playing GAA with Ardclough.

“Since coming back, I’m trying to decide what to do,” he adds.

“I’ll probably look at trying to get involved in coaching, more so than playing.

“I might give my body a little rest (from rugby) now and maybe play football with my local GAA club.

"Maybe hurling as well, I’ll see how my schedule is, but football first anyway.”