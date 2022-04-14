| 13.1°C Dublin

Fionn Carr reflects on Ireland regret, days in Leinster blue and Connacht green and escaping his comfort zone

After moving to Hong Kong only six months before Covid hit the former player has returned to Ireland

Fionn Carr of Connacht is tackled by Dave Kearney of Leinster in his playing days. Picture: Sportsfile Expand
Fionn Carr of Ireland Legends on his way to scoring his side's last try against the England Legends at RDS Arena in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Fionn Carr of Connacht is tackled by Dave Kearney of Leinster in his playing days. Picture: Sportsfile

Fionn Carr of Ireland Legends on his way to scoring his side's last try against the England Legends at RDS Arena in 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Having spent his rugby career switching between Leinster and Connacht, Fionn Carr took himself out of his comfort zone when he retired by moving to Hong Kong.

The timing couldn’t have been better, as his wife Claire took up a fellowship as part of her anesthetics training scheme, while the aircraft leasing company Carr works for was just about to open a new office in Hong Kong.

