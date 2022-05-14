| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fifth European star looms for Leinster after near-flawless display against Toulouse

Bernard Jackman

Leinster’s organisation in attack was a joy to watch as they close in on a European title they so richly deserve

14 May 2022; Dan Sheehan of Leinster celebrates at the final whistle of the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

14 May 2022; Dan Sheehan of Leinster celebrates at the final whistle of the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

14 May 2022; Dan Sheehan of Leinster celebrates at the final whistle of the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

14 May 2022; Dan Sheehan of Leinster celebrates at the final whistle of the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I can remember growing up and watching Germany dismantle teams like Brazil and Argentina which, on paper, looked more talented. So the worry walking into the Aviva Stadium was that a talented Leinster team was facing a side with incredible power, and that X-factor.

Toulouse have had a difficult season. They are sixth in the Top 14, having lost 11 of their 24 matches and in Europe they have had to go to the well emotionally and physically to beat Ulster and Munster.

Most Watched

Privacy