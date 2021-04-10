| -3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Exeter vs Leinster: The PRO14 title is never enough - it's time for Leo Cullen's men to deliver in Europe again

Pro14 title is never enough for the four-time European champions who are still smarting from quarter-final defeat to Saracens last season

Head coach Leo Cullen, left, and captain Jonathan Sexton during the Leinster captain's run at Sandy Park in Exeter yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Head coach Leo Cullen, left, and captain Jonathan Sexton during the Leinster captain's run at Sandy Park in Exeter yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Head coach Leo Cullen, left, and captain Jonathan Sexton during the Leinster captain's run at Sandy Park in Exeter yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Head coach Leo Cullen, left, and captain Jonathan Sexton during the Leinster captain's run at Sandy Park in Exeter yesterday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Saracens play Bedford in the Championship tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean they’ve vacated the space they occupy in Leinster minds.

The Londoners have loomed large over the Irish province since that May 2019 day when they overwhelmed them at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Most Watched

Privacy