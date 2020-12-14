These may be uncertain times for the future of rugby union but, if so, there was no evidence on display at Sandy Park last night.

The impending lawsuit which is expected to be filed next week by lawyers representing former players, including England's World Cup winner Steve Thompson, Michael Lipman and Alix Popham, against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and their Welsh counterparts, for severe health issues linked to head injuries, remains the elephant in the room for the professional game.

But here it was business as usual for Rob Baxter's side, who opened their defence of their Heineken Champions Cup crown - just 57 days since becoming champions of Europe - in an imperious and reassuring familiar fashion, to the delight of the 2,000 supporters, back at Sandy Park for the first time since March.

Exeter Chiefs' Tom O'Flaherty evades the challenge of Glasgow Warriors' Nick Grigg. Photo: Reuters

Exeter Chiefs' Tom O'Flaherty evades the challenge of Glasgow Warriors' Nick Grigg. Photo: Reuters

The battle for the future of the game may only be just beginning, but, in the meantime, the Chiefs march on.

Baxter's side have not missed a step in the new season, despite a short turn-around. Exeter have already started the defence of their Premiership title with three successive bonus-point victories and here, despite the winter gloom, they made light work of the challenge of a Glasgow side featuring half a dozen Scotland internationals.

Exeter scored six tries, four coming in an utterly dominant second half, and at the end the Chiefs supporters stood to applaud their players in recognition of what has been a remarkable year for the club, despite everything else, saluting their Premiership and European double of last season.

The bigger test awaits in Toulouse next Sunday, a re-run of the European semi-final that Exeter won at Sandy Park, but what is clear is that the reigning kingpins appear to be comfortable in their new status as defending champions.

"Even coming back for the start of the Premiership, it is what you worry as a coach - about a hangover and the lads taking their foot off it," said Ali Hepher, Exeter's head coach.

"The important thing was that we only had a couple of weeks off so the players couldn't decondition and they were ready to go. And what we saw in the Premiership and now in Europe is that level of confidence. They know how to win games and how to deliver.

"It is not an ageing squad, it is a hungry squad that has three, four or five years ahead. The inner belief has grown to a new level."

Glasgow Warriors' Rob Harley wins the ball from a line-out. Photo: PA

Glasgow Warriors' Rob Harley wins the ball from a line-out. Photo: PA

The opening try was a microcosm of the contest, with Glasgow at first repelling a driving maul by Exeter only for Sam Simmonds to drive his way over from a second set-piece assault.

Jonny Gray drove over for his side's second try, with Glasgow centre Sam Johnson sent to the sin bin.

Exeter's dominance this year may have been through their pack and yet there were still moments of scintillating back play, and when Henry Slade found Olly Woodburn with a flat pass on the halfway line, by the time Exeter had secured possession after an initial juggle, he had already eluded three defenders and his neat offload put Hogg over in the corner to score against his former club.

With the hard work done, it was only a matter of time before Exeter exploited the increasing space and completed the victory with tries by Woodburn and Jonny Hill.

Elsewhere, Gloucester conceded the most points in their Champions Cup history as they started the new campaign with a 55-10 hammering at the hands of Lyon.

Head coach George Skivington named a weakened Cherry and Whites side with nine players injured and a host of other first-choice stars absent.

His team paid the price by conceding 50 points for the first time in European competition as Lyon secured only their second win at the highest level.

Exeter Chiefs' David Ewers breaks clear of Glasgow Warriors' Robbie Fergusson. Photo: Reuters

Exeter Chiefs' David Ewers breaks clear of Glasgow Warriors' Robbie Fergusson. Photo: Reuters

Gloucester were 26-10 down at the break with Seb Nagle-Taylor scoring their try, but they also conceded four scores as Lyon wrapped up a first-half bonus point.

In the end the French side were convincing winners with wing Xavier Mignot scoring three of their eight efforts.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk