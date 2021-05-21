Even among a list of greats, Sexton’s final heroics against Northampton still shines brightest

There have been blow-outs and duds, last-gasp finishes and incredibly polished final displays across the 25 Heineken Champions Cup finals. Since Toulouse overcame Cardiff in extra-time in 1995, this competition has thrown up some epic affairs but as we pick a top 10 there is one game that stands alone.

1 – Sexton shows Lazarus soul

2010/11: Leinster 33 Northampton 22, Cardiff

A decade on and a thousand retellings later, this remarkable comeback remains the gold standard.

Faced with a 22-6 half-time deficit, Joe Schmidt’s side looked down and out but the way they roared back in a second-half that will live forever in the tournament’s lore.

This game will feature high on the Johnny Sexton highlights reel. His half-time speech, Greg Feek’s clever re-working of Leinster’s scrum and a back-row tweak that saw Shane Jennings sent on helped turn the game on its head. Seventeen minutes after the restart, Sexton kicked his team in front after scoring and converting two tries. By the time Nathan Hines powered over, the Saints were marching home.

2 – Howley exploits howler

2003/04: Wasps 27 Toulouse 20, Twickenham

Wasps might have thought they’d had their fill of drama in that epic semi-final win over Munster, but Warren Gatland’s men followed it up with an incredible victory at Twickenham.

Toulouse were magnificent in their approach play, but a combination of their own sloppiness and Shaun Edwards’ defence kept them just about at bay and Wasps were able to pick off scores of their own to keep themselves in it.

Then, with 90 seconds remaining and both teams wilting, Clement Poitrenaud dallied and had his pocket picked by Rob Howley in one of the great Heineken Cup moments.

3 – Chiefs hold off Zebo’s Racing

2020/21: Exeter Chiefs 31 Racing 92 27, Bristol

If only there’d been fans at Ashton Gate when Exeter and Racing served up an end-to-end classic.

Exeter built an early 14-0 lead and managed to keep the Parisians just about at arm’s length despite two tries from Simon Zebo as both sides crossed the line four times. Henry Slade’s try after Jack Nowell intercepted Finn Russell’s audacious wide pass just after half-time just kept his side in front in an enthralling match.

4 – Stringer picks his moment

2005/6: Munster 23 Biarritz 19, Cardiff

Fifteen years ago yesterday, Munster reached their Holy Grail.

Backed by a partisan travelling support at the Millennium Stadium and frequent reminders of the large crowd gathered to watch in Limerick on the big screen, Munster bounced back from Sireli Bobo’s try thanks to Peter Stringer’s opportunistic effort, Trevor Halstead’s power and the boot of Ronan O’Gara to win a tough, tough battle.

5 – Lloyd banks title for Tigers

2000/2001: Leicester Tigers 34 Stade Francais 30, Paris

Leicester went to the belly of the beast and looked like coming up short as Diego Dominguez kicked all his points, nailing a drop-goal to put Stade three points up with minutes remaining.

But the Tigers had other ideas, Austin Healey went on an arcing run and cut the Parisians open before finding Leon Lloyd who finished brilliantly in the corner.

6 – Hand of Back crushes Munster

2001/2002: Leicester Tigers 15 Munster 9, Cardiff

This injustice fuelled Munster’s fire. Trailing by six but coming on strong, they had one final scrum to attack from and then Neil Back reached out his hand and knocked the ball out of Stringer’s grasp and into the Leicester side of the scrum as they made it two in a row. High drama and a controversy that raged for years.

7 – Callard holds nerve

1997/8: Bath 19 Brive 18, Bordeaux

One of the occasions that made this tournament in its early years, the insane last four are up on YouTube and well worth a watch. Jon Callard kicks Bath into the lead, but old-fashioned injury time ticked on and Christophe Lamaison missed a penalty and Lisandro Arbizu missed a drop-goal to win it for Brive as a capacity crowd in Bordeaux melted down.

8 – Deylaud delivers first title

1995/6: Toulouse 21 Cardiff 18, Cardiff

No Welsh team has ever won this tournament and that could have been so different had Cardiff gotten over the line at the first attempt. Despite going 14-0 down in the first five minutes, the Welsh took Toulouse to extra-time but Christophe Deylaud kicked the two penalties that started a dynasty.

9 – Saracens bear teeth

2018/19: Saracens 20 Leinster 10, Newcastle

Billed as a clash of two dynasties, Leinster got the upper hand at St James’ Park, building a 10-0 lead but they gave Saracens a way in just before half-time and then crumbled in the face of the English side’s power-game as Billy Vunipola secured their third title in impressive style.

10 – Mitchell breaks Clermont

2014/15: Toulon 24 Clermont 18, Twickenham

Toulon were never the most popular winners, especially as they beat the perennial bridesmaids Clermont twice in their three final wins. Clermont scored two cracking tries, the second by Nick Abendanon was an all-time effort, but Drew Mitchell’s slaloming run secured the title.