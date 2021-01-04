European rugby chiefs aim to avoid French boycott with revised Covid-19 protocols

Racing 92 have won their first two games in the Champions Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

European rugby chiefs have moved swiftly to quell purported threats of a French boycott as they prepare to announce revised Covid-19 protocols following a high-level meeting of its Medical Advisory Group.

After Bayonne announced they were quitting the Challenge Cup with two rounds to go, and rumours that Toulon and others were also prepared to issue a blanket boycott, the EPCR have attempted to quell potential discord amongst competitors.

"It can be confirmed that no club participating in the Heineken Champions Cup or Challenge Cup has officially informed EPCR of any intention not to fulfil their remaining fixtures in the 2020/21 season," organisers said in a statement following a video conference.

Key topics discussed included testing schedules, contact tracing and case management, matchday risk assessment, cross-border travel and protocol compliance, and the Medical Advisory Group also received independent input from leading Swiss-based physician and virologist, Dr Daniel Koch, during what was a productive meeting.

"Outcomes of the meeting will be communicated as soon as is practicable, and EPCR will be making no further comment until that time," they added.

Four Round Two matches were cancelled before Christmas and, with rising coronavirus numbers and the new variant of the virus prevalent in parts of the United Kingdom, there are reports in France that clubs will pull out.

Toulon are heavily rumoured to be considering their participation, while Challenge Cup team Bayonne had earlier gone public with their intention not to fulfil their Round Three and Four fixtures, although it appears that any decision had not yet been communicated to competition organisers.

The suggestion might now be that revised protocols may re-assure French sides as the competition prepares to resume in eight days.

But Racing 92's owner, Jackie Lorenzetti, whose Parisian side reached the final last season and are on course for the quarter-finals, said he has not heard of plans to pull out and says the clubs would be in danger of losing out on €70m worth of revenue if they withdrew.

"This continental tournament, it is sportingly indispensable. And then I understand that there are financial commitments to the EPCR and the TV broadcasters. If we don't play the European Cup anymore, it will be a shortfall of €70m, it's huge," he told Rugbyrama.

"So, no, I'm not sure we can get out of our commitments like that.

"I don't want to be mean, but those who want to boycott the European Cup are the worst performers."

The French are looking for EPCR's testing to be brought into line with their own.

Currently, the requirement for European competition is for participants to undergo a Covid-19 test six days before a fixture, whereas in the Top 14 tests are carried out three days before a match.

On Sunday, Bayonne confirmed that they had pulled out of their two upcoming Challenge Cup matches, against Leicester and Zebre.

Bayonne played Leicester on December 19. The Tigers had several positive cases and, as a result, the Basque club's next two matches were postponed due to a Covid outbreak. Their match against Toulon on Jan 8 is "largely compromised", according to the club.

Read More

Bernard Dusfour, the president of the LNR's medical committee, told French media on Sunday that since September the French clubs had not been happy with "the way that positive cases have been managed" in Europe.

"Above all, we are asking that tests take place three days before matches," he said.

"They haven't budged, which is the same as the British tournaments: Monday testing before a match followed by tracing close contacts."

Online Editors