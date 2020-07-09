EPCR postpone Marseille final as Ireland's remaining Six Nations clashes set for late October

This year's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge finals will not take place in Marseille as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with organisers opting to push the planned hosting rights back by 12 months.

As a result, the southern French city will now host the showpiece of European club rugby in 2021 with the planned 2021 finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pushed back until 2022.

This season's finals were supposed to be held on the weekend of May 21/22, but were postponed due to the travel restrictions and bans on public gatherings that were imposed across the continent in the spring.

The tournament's knockout matches are due to be held in September with the finals on the weekend of October 16 at venues that will be decided when the participants are known and adhering to the most up to date public health guidelines.

Contrary to recent tradition, the Challenge Cup final may take place in a different city if it makes sense.

Tickets bought for this year's final in Marseille are still valid for next year's event, but EPCR will also offer refunds if fans want them.

Meanwhile, it appears more and more likely that Ireland will complete their Six Nations campaign on the final two weekends in October.

French Federation president and World Rugby vice chairman Bernard Laporte has told radio station RMC that the international window will run from October 24 until December 5.

It appears likely that Ireland will play Italy at home on October 24, before facing the French in Paris on October 31.

Beyond that, there is uncertainty. Ireland are supposed to play South Africa, Australia and Japan in November but it looks like the Rugby Championship will instead take place at that time.

If that means the Wallabies and Springboks don't travel, then the Six Nations may welcome Japan and Fiji into a one-off, eight team tournament to be played in November and early December.

The elongated window won't satisfy clubs in France and England, however, and World Rugby have yet to get to a point where they can announce the fixtures.

2020 EPCR dates

Quarter-finals: weekend of 18/19/20 September

Semi-finals: weekend of 25/26/27 September

Heineken Champions Cup final: weekend of 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

Challenge Cup final: weekend of 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

Start of 2020/21 season: weekend of 11/12/13 December

