Dupont: I was embarrassed to be called the best player in the world

Everything Antoine Dupont touches is turning to gold. At just 24, the scrum-half, hoisted as the pin-up boy for French rugby and widely regarded as the game’s pre-eminent No 9, a pioneer of attacking, heads-up rugby, continues to stupefy with every passing week for his club, Toulouse, who face Bordeaux-Begles in today’s Champions Cup semi-final.

And that is just the rugby. Dupont recently completed a master’s degree in sports management before embarking on a sentimental project with his brother in their boyhood commune, the bucolic Castelnau-Magnoac: the purchase and renovation of their grandparents’ hotel, the aptly named Hotel Dupont, an hour’s drive west of Toulouse, the city that he now calls home.

Dupont is reaping the rewards of both his rural and urban toils, but what would be most galling to the underachievers among us is how it all comes so naturally to him; how instinct plays such a leading role.

“My pre-match routine is to not have a routine,” Dupont says. “When you have too many rituals, if there’s one that you can’t carry out, then that can throw something off in your preparation. So, I just try to not have any.”

Those remarks will come as little surprise to those who have been dazzled by Dupont’s blithely impulsive playing style over the past 18 months. Rugby has received criticism by the barrel-load, with the sluggishness and prudence of modern play but Dupont’s off-the-cuff raison d’etre has been touted as the antidote.

“There has been a focus, mostly at international level, on kicking and defence, and we are seeing fewer teams try to retain the ball and play,” he says. “Scotland, a few years ago, had a super attacking game but now they kick loads. Rugby is heading towards a more strategy-based game.

“It’s about finding a balance. But playing ball-in-hand is easily where we find the greatest pleasure.”

The pleasure of visionary scrum-half play is what has led Dupont’s stock to hit the roof. Rugby’s greatest showman became the first French player to be named as the Six Nations’ best in 2020 and in February this year Aaron Smith, the New Zealand scrum-half, declared on Twitter that his French rival was the best player on the planet.

“I was very touched, almost embarrassed,” Dupont says. “So, yes, it was great but I have not won anything yet with France, and Toulouse have won nothing yet this year.”

Dupont is fiercely proud of his homeland, the rugby hotbed of south-west France. The planned renaissance of his grandparents’ hotel, once famed for its Michelin-starred restaurant’s duck en cocotte dish, is the eye-grabbing headline but, beneath the surface, Dupont’s affinity for his family grabs the heart.

All three of his professional clubs, from the early days at Auch, to his first Top 14 appearance with Castres, to his beloved Toulouse, are all within an hour or so of his boyhood home.

“My sporting choices have been dictated due to my family,” Dupont says. “I have never wanted to stray too far from my home – that’s why I chose Castres originally. I would have struggled heading off to the other side of France because I have a strong attachment to my family and to my region. I am happy when I am home, but I am lucky to play rugby in elite teams near to it.”

Another of Dupont’s passions is Toulouse, the French giants who are bidding to appear in their first Champions Cup final since 2010.

“I have supported Toulouse since I was a small boy,” Dupont says. “It was never an at-all-costs objective to play for this club. But I made the right decision.”

