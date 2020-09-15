Disgraced Saracens eye final glory shot before relegation

Saracens stoked the fire nicely ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Leinster, when their assistant coach Alex Sanderson went on television on Sunday and said: "I think we are the only team to beat them in the last couple of years, so maybe there is a seed of doubt in their minds."

It was a timely reminder that for all the plaudits Leinster have received throughout their unprecedented 25-game winning run, Saracens were indeed the last side to have inflicted defeat on them, on May 11 of last year.

A lot has changed since that European final, and although the Saracens side who will arrive in Dublin this weekend still pose a major threat, the disgraced English club are on the way down.

Let's take a look at the events which have led to Sarries putting all of their eggs in the Champions Cup basket following their relegation from the Premiership.

What happened?

Saracens were found guilty of breaching salary-cap regulations, and were slapped with a £5.36m (€6.3m) fine and a 105-point deduction, which secured their drop to the Championship next season.

There was widespread criticism aimed at the organisers of the Premiership when they handed down an initial 35-point deduction before they later added another 70 points on top of it in order to ensure it was mathematically impossible for Saracens to avoid the drop.

The club decided not to appeal the severe punishment which in itself spoke volumes.

Have all of their best players departed?

Not quite. In fact, by and large, Saracens' top internationals have stood by the club and vowed to help them win promotion.

That said, it's hard to imagine Owen Farrell lining out against Hartbury University, but England head coach Eddie Jones has assured his players that they will still be considered for international duty.

Owen Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Owen Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

How the setback affects their Lions chances will be interesting, however, because playing the likes of Cornish Pirates and Ampthill will hardly be good preparation for taking on the world champions South Africa in their own backyard next summer.

Surely some players have packed their bags?

They have. Although the likes of Farrell and the Vunipolas have stayed put, Saracens' squad depth has taken a serious hammering.

George Kruis and Will Skelton have cashed in on big-money moves abroad, and both locks are a big loss.

Experienced veterans Richard Wigglesworth and club captain Brad Barritt are moving on at the end of the season, while a raft of exciting youngsters such as Ben Earl, Max Malins, Nick Isiekwe as well as Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski, have left on season-long loan deals. Meanwhile, Matt Gallagher joined Munster.

What has Saracens' approach been since being relegated?

As you'd expect really. The remainder of the Premiership season has been of little importance to them, so all of their focus has been on peaking for the Leinster game.

Mark McCall has set about blooding youngsters who will be needed in the Championship next season, while trying to ensure that his big guns stay fresh for Europe. There have been plenty of unfamiliar faces in the team recently, but come Saturday, it will largely have a familiar feel to it.

How have they fared post-lockdown?

Very much a mixed bag. In their seven league games since mid-August, Sarries have won four and lost three. It's difficult to read too much into their results, however, as McCall has been chopping and changing his team at will.

When the big guns have been called upon, they have looked good, but it will count for very little unless they turn up at the Aviva Stadium.

Saracens ended a two-game losing streak by winning well against Exeter last weekend, but both teams were much changed from the ones who will line out this weekend.

Does McCall have a full deck to pick from?

No, and the Saracens boss can thank his talisman's moment of madness for that, as Farrell's recent reckless high tackle cost him a five-game ban. The England out-half's absence leaves a hole in his side, and it could be that another Vunipola, 20-year-old Manu, is thrown into the deep end against Leinster, unless McCall plays Alex Goode out of position at 10.

Vunipola's cousin, Mako, is expected to be fit as he looks to have recovered from a back injury, which has kept him out since August 15. Influential scrum-half Wigglesworth is also set to start having also been out since last month.

What are their chances of ending Leinster's 25-game winning run?

Even though they wouldn't be allowed to defend their title next season, should they go on and retain it next month, Saracens would love nothing more than to end Leinster's double dream.

They are not the same proposition, however, and for all that they are not to be taken for granted, without Farrell pulling the strings, their hand is significantly weakened.

As much as Sarries have been lining up Leinster from a long way out, Cullen's men have been doing the same, and they look primed to have the final say in what has been a thrilling rivalry between two of Europe's great teams.