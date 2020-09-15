| 15.1°C Dublin

Disgraced Saracens eye final glory shot before relegation

 

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Saracens stoked the fire nicely ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Leinster, when their assistant coach Alex Sanderson went on television on Sunday and said: "I think we are the only team to beat them in the last couple of years, so maybe there is a seed of doubt in their minds."

It was a timely reminder that for all the plaudits Leinster have received throughout their unprecedented 25-game winning run, Saracens were indeed the last side to have inflicted defeat on them, on May 11 of last year.

A lot has changed since that European final, and although the Saracens side who will arrive in Dublin this weekend still pose a major threat, the disgraced English club are on the way down.