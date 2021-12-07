Depleted Munster add 22 youngsters to European squad ahead of Champions Cup clash with Wasps

Recent Academy recruits Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Edwin Edogbo are among an additional 22 players who have been registered for Munster's Heineken Champions Cup squad.

EPCR confirmed last week that following consultation with the leagues and unions, it has been decided to extend the first registration date to allow all participating clubs to supplement their squads with an unlimited number of previously unregistered players.

With the majority of the Munster squad still in quarantine, they have had to lean on their emerging talent.

Outside of Butler, Campbell and Edogbo, the remaining 19 are either NTS (National Talent Squad) or PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members with all 22 under 21 years of age. The majority of the 22 have featured for their clubs in the opening rounds of the Energia All Ireland League.

15 of the players lined out for a Munster Development XV in fixtures against Ulster and Leinster earlier this season.

Shannon centre Alan Flannery, brother of Munster out-half Jake, has been included, along with scrum-half Jack Oliver, who is the son of Munster's Elite Player Development Officer and former Scotland scrum-half Greig.

Oliver, Peter Hyland and Andrew O’Mahony all lined out for the Munster U-19s in September during the Interprovincial Championship.

Munster's additional players for Heineken Champions Cup squad:

Forwards:

Edwin Edogbo (lock)

John Forde (back-row)

Nicky Greene (back-row)

Alessandro Heaney (loosehead)

Peter Hyland (back-row)

Jack Kelleher (back-row)

Darragh McCarthy (tighthead)

Darragh McSweeney (tighthead)

Conor Moloney (back-row)

Dylan Murphy (hooker)

Fearghail O’Donoghue (back-row)

Jack O’Sullivan (back-row)

Kieran Ryan (loosehead)

Backs:

Tony Butler (out-half)

Patrick Campbell (full-back/winger)

George Coomber (winger)

Alan Flannery (centre)

Darragh French (centre)

Adam Maher (scrum-half)

Andrew O’Mahony (scrum-half)

Jack Oliver (scrum-half)

Jamie Shanahan (winger)