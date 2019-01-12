Depleted Leinster on course for home quarter-final after young guns put Toulouse to the sword in style

Even without nine of their internationals, Leinster reminded everyone why they remain the team to beat as tries either side of the break laid the platform for a hard-earned, yet convincing bonus point victory over Toulouse that sees Leo Cullen's side leapfrog the French side at the top of Pool 1.

With a three-point cushion ahead of next weekend's final pool game against Wasps, Leinster look almost certain to seal a home quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

The only sour note from a Leinster point of view in front of 18,493 supporters at a sold out RDS, was a serious looking leg injury to Luke McGrath.

With Joe Schmidt set to name his Six Nations this week, the Ireland head coach will have been mightily concerned at seeing McGrath having to be helped off the field, especially considering Kieran Marmion remains sidelined and John Cooney also pulled out of Ulster's game today.

There were outstanding performances all over the park from the hosts. James Ryan was his usual totemic self and Scott Fardy alongside him in the engine room also put in a huge shift.

Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier worked their socks off, while Jack Conan got the better of his opposite number Jerome Kaino in what was an all-action performance topped off with a first half try.

Sean Cronin and Jack Conan barreled over, Dave Kearney scored a cracker, while Adam Byrne secured the well-deserved bonus point late on after some quick thinking from Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ross Byrne slotted seamlessly in at out-half, with Garry Ringrose once again a class above in almost everything he did.

The win sees Toulouse's 12-game unbeaten run brought to a shuddering halt and while they will still fancy themselves to get out of the pool as one of the best runners-up, this was a harsh lesson in what it takes to win on the road against good teams in Europe.

Both sides were eager to hit their straps from the off. Cronin's thumping early tackle on Thomas Ramos resulted in a Leinster penalty as they slowly managed to gain a foothold in what was a ferocious opening.

The hosts were beginning to ask questions of the Toulouse defence and after Richie Arnold went high on Ross Byrne, the out-half brushed himself off and fired over the seventh minute penalty for a 3-0 lead.

It didn't take Toulouse long to respond however, and with Charlie Faumuina's influence growing, it was the former All Black tighthead prop who was credited for winning a scrum penalty against the head right in front of Leinster's posts. That allowed Ramos to cancel out Byrne's early three-pointer as the French side drew level.

Jordan Larmour was living off scraps and the first time he got clean ball in hand, his lightning-quick footwork saw him dance around the clutches of Kaino.

The 21-year old might have backed his speed on the outside, but instead he turned back inside which allowed Toulouse to snuff out the danger.

Leinster stayed patient though and went through a bruising 38 phases before Toulouse captain Julien Marchand forced a brilliant penalty at the breakdown.

That gave the visitors the lift they needed and they very nearly punished Leinster mid-way through the half when Sofiane Guitoune burst passed Ross Byrne before Yoann Huget knocked on the centre's pass.

The momentum continued to ebb and flow. Kaino was penalised for a high tackle on Garry Ringrose in midfield and Byrne booted the ball into the corner.

Having claimed the lineout, Leinster were stoped short of the line as Fardy went close. From the resulting five-metre scrum, Cheslin Kolbe did well to hold McGrath up over the line.

Back we went for another five-metre scrum and with Faumuina forced off with a HIA, Leinster sensed blood. They opted to go wide and but for a fine Huget tackle on Byrne, the winger would have been in for game's first try.

Leinster stayed patient however, and after the influential Ruddock went close, Conan was on hand to power over from close range for a try five minutes before the break that Byrne converted.

Just as it seemed as though Leinster would go in at half-time leading 10-3, Rory O'Loughlin was pinged at a breakdown and Ramos added his second penalty to cut the gap to four points at the break.

Buoyed by a strong breeze on their backs, Cullen's men came flying out of the traps after the restart to ultimately put the game beyond Toulouse.

The second half was barely 10 minutes old when Kearney did brilliantly to score a really well-worked try. Byrne's pin-point cross-field kick was expertly gathered by Kearney, who still had a lot of work to do in shrugging off Romain Ntamack and keep his foot in play before dotting down.

Byrne was off target with the touchline conversion but he might well have been given an immediate chance to make amends when a cleverly worked lineout almost saw Conan get over for his second.

As it was however, on the hour mark, it was Cronin who doubled his tally. This time it was all about the hard yards made by the forwards and with the Toulouse's defence creaking under the relentless pressure, the hooker cleverly pounced to score and with Byrne adding the east extras, Leinster moved into a 22-6 lead.

That would prove to be Cronin's last act as Cullen looked to his bench for impact in the final 20 minutes as McGrath had to be helped from the pitch by the medics.

Toulouse threw everything at Leinster and after going through multiple phases, James Tracy came up with a huge play by forcing a crucial turnover penalty at the breakdown.

It was exactly the kind of impact that Cullen would have been looking for and the head coach had even more reason to be pleased when Gibson-Park did something similar by taking a quick-tap penalty before firing a beautiful long skip pass out wide for Adam Byrne to wrap up the bonus point with four minutes left on the clock.

Noel Reid who had replaced Ross Byrne bisected the posts with the conversion.

Kolbe managed to get over for a consolation try that he converted himself with a drop goal, but it did little to take away from what was a memorable Leinster win that sets them up nicely in their bid to retain their crown.

Leinster – J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin (C O'Brien 76), D Kearney; R Byrne (N Reid 72), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 61); C Healy (E Byrne 61), S Cronin (J Tracy 61), T Furlong (A Porter 61); S Fardy (R Molony 76), J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, J Conan (M Deegan 72).

Toulouse – M Medard; C Kolbe, S Guitoune, R Ntamack (S Bezy 56), Y Huget; T Ramos (Z Holmes 48), A Dupont; C Castets (C Baille 52), J Marchand (capt) (P Mauuvaka 52), C Faumuina (D Aldegheri 33); R Arnold, J Tekori (P Faasalele 57); F Cros (L-B Madaule 70), R Elstadt, J Kaino (A Placines 57).

REF: L Pearce (England)

Online Editors