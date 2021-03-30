‘Deep laceration to thigh’ sees Peter O’Mahony face fitness race for Munster’s crunch Toulouse showdown

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony remains a doubt for his side's Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse on Saturday.

O'Mahony suffered a leg injury in last weekend's Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and he will be assessed throughout the week before a decision on his fitness is made.

Munster have said that O'Mahony sustained “a deep laceration to his thigh” which has left the Ireland back-row in a race to be fit for the Toulouse game at Thomond Park.

Dan Goggin is back in training following a hand injury, while Fineen Wycherley will step up his recovery from a neck problem.

Meanwhile, on-loan Leinster scrum-half Paddy Patterson has undergone ankle surgery and is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

RG Snyman and Neil Cronin are continuing to rehab from their respective long-term ACL injuries.

Online Editors