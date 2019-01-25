Dates, venues and TV details confirmed for Champions Cup quarter finals

The three Irish provinces remaining in the Champions Cup will battle it out for a place in the last four on Saturday, March 30.

The three Irish provinces remaining in the Champions Cup will battle it out for a place in the last four on Saturday, March 30.

European rugby chiefs today confirmed the dates, venues and times for the quarter final clashes with Leinster playing Ulster in the Aviva Stadium at 5.45pm and Munster away to Edinburgh at 12.45pm. Both matches will be shown live on eirSport.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 30 March

QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Munster Rugby, BT Murrayfield (12.45) Channel 4

/ Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 1: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (15.15) BT Sport / beIN

SPORTS

QF 3: Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Aviva Stadium (17.45) BT Sport /

beIN SPORTS

Sunday 31 March

QF 4: Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena (16.15) FR 2 / beIN

SPORTS / BT Sport

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the

winner of QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Munster Rugby

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby will play

the winner of QF 4: Racing 92 v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 20/21 April)

2019 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 11 May; St James' Park, Newcastle (17.00)

