Dan Sheehan and the new Leinster breed are ready to add to club’s legacy in Champions Cup battle

He has a Grand Slam and a Test Series win in New Zealand under his belt in a green jersey, but Dan Sheehan has yet to lift any silverware with Leinster and he’s desperate to change that in the next month.

It’s a mark of the hooker’s swift rise that he really only broke into the first team last season when they came up short in both the Heineken Champions Cup and the BKT United Rugby Championship (URC).

At 24, he’s spent most of his life watching Leinster win trophies and you only have to walk the corridors of their headquarters in UCD to learn about their legacy.

Of the starting XV that beat Leicester in the quarter-final, seven have come on the scene since Leinster’s last title in 2018 and that’s what’s driving them as they take on Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-final tomorrow.

“It’s strange because everyone talks about the successes of Leinster Champions Cup-wise, it was my first year playing last year,” he said.

“I got capped by Ireland before I played Champions Cup.

“That experience of La Rochelle last year and then losing to the Bulls in the semi-finals of the URC so I haven’t lifted a trophy in the jersey and that’s something that’s always been at the back of my mind, making sure that I get that opportunity, because that’s the end goal.

“As a kid you always want to be lifting trophies. A lot of people talk about the four stars we have (on the jersey) but it’s a new group and there are a lot of lads who haven’t experienced a Champions Cup win, so there are a lot of young lads who are really excited about the potential to win on the weekend and then go on and have a proper crack at a trophy.

“It’s all about Toulouse this week and how to come away with the win.”

Sheehan is among a senior contingent who will return to the side after a couple of weeks off.

Leo Cullen is expected to name Jimmy O’Brien on the left wing in James Lowe’s absence, with Jordan Larmour coming on to the right. The other key decision is in the back-row where Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier are expected to be fit with Caelan Doris and Jack Conan also available.

Otherwise, it’s expected to be as you were and Sheehan is relishing the challenge.

“A Champions Cup semi-final in the Aviva, it’s exactly where we want to be,” he said.

“It would be stupid to get ahead of yourself and focus on anything further down the line. We’ve had some serious battles with Toulouse over the years. Last year in the Aviva was a great game and a good performance by us.

​“They’ll probably be a little bit hurt by that and we need to expect a reaction and they’ll be coming up with some plan to affect our game.

“Last year was probably one of our best performances all year, a lovely day at the Aviva where we got things right and were able to apply our game. We kept them moving and were able to sort of attack them in multiple different ways.

“This year you can probably see that they’re a bit more aggressive in their defence, they come up hard and they’ll just try to disrupt. They’ve got a lot of attacking threats at our breakdown, (Julian) Marchand and these fellas.

“We have a small bit of an insight into what we think they might come with but at the same time we need to get our stuff right, so we’ve talked about just focusing on our own stuff, making sure our accuracy and discipline doesn’t give them access because it just takes one little dropped ball and they’re lethal with the ability they have out wide.

“There’s some serious world-class talent out on the pitch and it’s who can get them all running off the same hymn sheet that will win the game.”