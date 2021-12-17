James Hume of Ulster is tackled by George Furbank, left, and Ollie Sleightholme of Northampton Saints during the Champions Cup Pool A match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dan McFarland has said it is too early to assess injury concerns for Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Stu McCloskey.

“We’ll have to have a look at them later,” said McFarland after his side moved to nine points from two games in Pool A of the Champions Cup. “Stu has a hamstring and Iain has an ankle injury.”

McCloskey’s looked much more concerning but given this was Henderson’s return from injury, another issue for the second-row might prove to be a worry with a heavy festive period forthcoming.

“We’re pretty grateful we managed to play two games and get nine points,” said the coach after the 27-22 win against Northampton.

“A bonus point win is good at any time but we made it difficult for ourselves and when we scored we struggled to get out of our own half.

“Northampton made it difficult for us in the second quarter and our first try shocked them into slowing down our ball and they did that.

“We had control of the game but we weren’t able to exit properly.”

McFarland disagreed with opposite number Kris Boyd’s questioning of the first-half penalty try which the Saints boss felt was the definitive moment of the game.

“It was a definite yellow card and a penalty try, the ball would have gone to our man and he would have scored in the corner,” he said, but Kiwi Boyd disagreed.

“It was frustrating, we let them get out to a lead and then clawed our way back. We were inaccurate and not reacting to what was going on.

“The pivotal point was the penalty try, was it a penalty try? Then they wisely scored from a chip the next try when the half-back would have been in that space.

“We came here to get more than one point so that was disappointing. Hopefully we can get a chance to play them again in a few weeks.”

However, in a nod to the ongoing Covid crisis in European rugby, Boyd delivered an enigmatic answer when asked were his side’s European chances over after two opening losses.

“I don’t think winning or losing games will count in the end,” he sighed.

Nick Timoney has declared that Ulster mean business as a second successive Champions Cup win at home to Northampton moved them one step closer to the knock-out stages.

Ulster’s Star of the match in their hard-fought 29-22 win against Northampton was only assured in the final play when they won a relieving penalty but a blistering three-try opening quarter set his side up for the bonus point victory.

“We got points on the board early but we struggled to keep the gap and they came back into it multiple times but ultimately those early tries were crucial,” said Timoney after a penalty try sandwiched efforts from Rob Herring and Ethan McIlroy before Craig Gilroy added the second-half bonus point try.

“We said we wanted to be serous about Europe and mean business. One win against Clermont wasn’t going to do it and we needed to back it up this week.”

Springbok World Cup winner Duane Vermuelen completed a fine 80-minute shift to back up his 50-minute stint last week

“Everyone knows how world-class Duane Vermuelen is and when we come against some class back-rowers like we did tonight,” he added.

“Our back-row did well and we did some good turnovers but their back-row was impressive, really physical in the contact.”