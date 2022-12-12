Dan McFarland calls for calm and focus after Ulster suffer embarrassing Sale whitewash

After watching his side get torn to shreds by a rampant Sale Sharks in Manchester yesterday, Ulster boss Dan McFarland said both he and his players have to focus on their jobs amid the inevitable criticism.

This emphatic defeat at the AJ Bell, coupled with a second-half capitulation against 14-men Leinster eight days prior, means the northern province have been outscored 67-7 in their last game and a half of rugby.

With two of their three remaining Champions Cup pool games against reigning champions La Rochelle, Ulster’s longest serving head coach of the pro era is facing an uphill battle if he is to guide the side back to the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition for a fourth time in his five seasons at the helm.

“There is always going to be criticism,” he said. “I have got a job to focus on just as the guys have got a job to focus on. In terms of credit in the bank, this is a side that has done a lot over a chunk of time – 120 minutes of rugby not playing great, we’ll be looking at that as much as anybody else and just refocusing on what we are good at. It doesn’t turn you into a bad team, 120 minutes of rugby.”

After two harrowing results back-to-back, he admitted confidence was low.

“Most of our energy going into next week will be focusing on what we have got to do against La Rochelle,” he added. “We are not going to fall into a swamp of self-pity. There is not enough time in a six-day turnaround when you are playing the European champions.

“We are probably lacking a bit of confidence at the moment. Confidence is a funny thing. It can only take a small thing to re-spark it or it can get knocked by a couple of things that don’t go your way. We have to get back to doing the things that we are good at which we didn’t see.”

Still in Belfast some six hours before kick-off due to the snow that closed two runways at Manchester airport on Saturday, the taxing journey could not have felt more in vain.

Ulster’s failure to impose themselves in any way on the scoreboard was no anomaly – they simply weren’t in the game. The penalty count (15-6 in favour of the hosts) was arguably Ulster’s undoing but this was a day when no aspect of their game fired.

Whether it be the denuding of their usually potent maul, a defence that fell off a striking number of tackles, struggles at the scrum or the errors that seeped in during their rare snatches of possession, there was nothing on which a foothold in the game could be gained.

From the moment, just 15 minutes into the contest, that Sale opened the scoring there was only one side in the contest. After Tom Curry’s score, featuring a sublime offload from Rob du Preez, it was one-way traffic. If not for a pair of instances when Sale were held up over the line, the final score could have been even more stark.

Trailing 15-0 at the turn, after Duane Vermeulen had been sin-binned for bringing down a maul, Ulster were still in the game in name only.

When Sale extended that advantage to 20-0 with a score from Du Preez in the second-half’s opening 10 minutes, already it felt like there was little here for Ulster.

By the time Tom Curtis, who had replaced Manu Tuilagi, brought up Sale’s bonus-point, the only surprise was that it had taken Alex Sanderson’s men a touch over an hour to complete the job.

Sale’s tries were getting progressively more haphazard from an Ulster perspective, with the hosts’ fifth coming hot on the heels of a disastrous quick line-out.

There was one more to come, winger Arron Reed’s score three minutes from time the last of the day.

Performances at the sharp end of competitions during what is now a 16-year wait for silverware have led many to dub Ulster the “nearly men” of rugby. On a day to forget, rarely can this side have spent 80 minutes feeling so far away.

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; A Reid, S James, M Tuilagi (T Curtis 32), T O’Flaherty (B McGuigan 63); R du Preez (capt, J Ross 58), F Warr (J Simpson 63); B Rodd (S McIntyre 58), A van der Merwe (T Taylor 58), N Schonert (J Jones 58), J Wiese, J Hill (J Beaumont 65), JL du Preez, D du Preez, T Curry.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume (S Moore 31), S McCloskey, J Stockdale (B Moxham 59); B Burns, N Doak (D Shanahan 59); A Warwick (E O’Sullivan 49), R Herring (T Stewart 49), T O’Toole (M Moore 7-10, 50), A O’Connor (capt, S Carter 74), K Treadwell, Matty Rea (Marcus Rea 46), D Vermeulen, N Timoney.

Ref: M Raynal (France)