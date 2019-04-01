Dan Leavy ruled out of World Cup as scan reveals complex knee ligament injury

DAN Leavy has been ruled out of Joe Schmidt's Rugby World Cup plans after Leinster confirmed that the Grand Slam-winner suffered a complex knee ligament injury in Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final win against Ulster.

"It's a big loss for Leinster rugby and Irish rugby not to have him on the field, especially after he worked so hard to get back from his other recent injury," said assistant coach John Fogarty.

Rory O'Loughlin picked up a minor hamstring injury just before half-time and will be unavailable this week as Leinster, already guaranteed a home semi-final, will heavily rotate their panel for Saturday's RDS clash against Treviso.

Robbie Henhsaw, Jamison Gibson-Park, Rhys Ruddock, Johnny Sexton and Devin Toner are all being assessed this week but are expected to be available for selection.

Online Editors