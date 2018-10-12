Dan Goggin makes Champions Cup debut for Munster while Alby Mathewson is ruled out

Goggin (23) has enjoyed a fine start to the season and retains his starting place. Having started on the bench against Leinster last weekend, Rory Scannell is restored to the starting XV where he will partner Goggin in midfield.

The front-row is has a familiar look to it with Niall Scannell continuing at hooker, while Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn will again start together in the engine room.

Alby Mathewson is ruled out through injury and Duncan Williams will deputise at scrum-half while Joey Carbery is named at out-half.

There is an unchanged front row with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer packing down.

Chris Cloete is the only change to the pack with captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander making up the back row.

Neil Cronin is in line to make his return from injury off the replacements bench, which includes Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Tommy O’Donnell, JJ Hanrahan and Sammy Arnold.

Meanwhile, Craig Gilroy, Jordi Murphy, Will Addison, Michael Lowry and Marty Moore are all included Ulster's 23 after overcoming their respective injuries for their Champions Cup clash against Lleicester.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Tommy O’Donnell, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

Ulster: (15-9): M Lowry; C Gilroy, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney;

(1-8): A Warwick, R Best (captain), R Kane, A O’Connor, I Henderson, M Coetzee, J Murphy, N Timoney;

Replacements (16-23): A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, M Moore, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

